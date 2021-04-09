Turkish military jet crashes during training, pilots rescued
A military plane crashed into the sea during a training flight, Turkeys defense ministry said Friday, adding that its two pilots were rescued.The KT-1 type plane crashed off the Aegean coastal town of Foca, in the western Izmir province, the ministry said. The pilot died in the crash.PTI | Ankara | Updated: 09-04-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 15:58 IST
A military plane crashed into the sea during a training flight, Turkey's defense ministry said Friday, adding that its two pilots were rescued.
The KT-1 type plane crashed off the Aegean coastal town of Foca, in the western Izmir province, the ministry said. Haber Turk television and other media reported that the pilots, who ejected safely, were taken to a hospital but were not in serious condition.
The cause of the crash was being investigated, the ministry said.
The crash comes just two days after a jet belonging to the Turkish Air Force's "Turkish Stars" aerobatic team crashed in the central province of Konya during training. The pilot died in the crash. Last month, a military helicopter went down during severe weather conditions in eastern Turkey, killing 11 military personnel on board. Two others survived the crash with injuries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- HaberTurk
- Izmir province
- KT-1
- Turkey
- Foca
- Turkish Air Force's
- Konya
- Turkish Stars
- Aegean
ALSO READ
EU to offer Turkey aid, trade help despite rights concerns
INSIGHT-"Turkey First:" Erdogan's power push poses challenge for Biden
Uighur Muslims protest in Turkey as Chinese foreign minister visits
Turkey says conveyed sensitivity about Uighurs to Chinese minister
Turkey's "Saturday Mothers" on trial for protesting against disappearances