Left Menu

Embassy group in talks with Blackstone to sell warehouse biz for Rs 1,800 cr enterprise value

It has a presence in the co-living business as well.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 17:07 IST
Embassy group in talks with Blackstone to sell warehouse biz for Rs 1,800 cr enterprise value

Realty firm Embassy group is in the advance stage of talks with global investment firm Blackstone to sell its warehousing and industrial parks business at an enterprise value of around Rs 1,800 crore, sources said.

In 2015, the Bengaluru-based Embassy group had formed a joint venture with private equity firm Warburg Pincus to build industrial parks.

Warburg Pincus has a 70 per cent stake while the Embassy group has a 30 per cent shareholding in the joint venture firm -- Embassy Industrial Parks.

According to sources, the Embassy group is in discussion with the Blackstone group for the complete divestment of the JV firm.

The deal is likely to be completed during this month, they added.

Embassy group spokesperson declined to comment. Property consultant Anarock too refused to comment.

The JV is developing warehousing projects at Chakan in Pune, Sriperumbudur and Hosur in Tamil Nadu; Farrukhnagar and Bilaspur in Delhi NCR; and Kothur in Hyderabad.

The total portfolio of the JV firm is around 16 million sq ft, of which 4 million sq ft is operational.

Last year, the Embassy group was in talks with Everstone-backed Indopsace and ESR to monetise this business but the deal did not materialise.

Embassy group has a lot of land bank to create a similar large portfolio of warehousing and industrial parks.

Indian warehousing sector has grown rapidly on strong demand from third-party logistics (3PL) and e-commerce sectors. Many developers have entered into this emerging segment to diversify their businesses.

Embassy group, led by Jitu Virwani, is a major player in Indian commercial real estate.

The group, along with Blackstone, launched India's first Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) in 2019 to raise Rs 4,750 crore through public issue.

Embassy Group is also merging its projects with Indiabulls Real Estate.

Embassy Group already has around 14 per cent stake in Mumbai-based IBREL, which is part of the Indiabulls group.

After this proposed merger plan gets concluded, Embassy Group will have a controlling stake and become a promoter of the merged entity.

The Embassy group also owns WeWork India, which is into the coworking and flexible workspace domain. It has a presence in the co-living business as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

HC reserves judgement on ED plea to quash FIR by Kerala police against its officials

The Kerala High Court on Friday reserved judgement on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate, seeking to quash the FIR against its officials by Kerala police for allegedly forcing Swapna Suresh, key accused in the gold smuggling case, to giv...

Tanishq reinvents its wedding brand 'Rivaah' in a new avatar

Tanishq, a jewellery firm and arm of Tata-owned Titan Company, has unveiled a new brand proposition for its wedding exclusive sub-brand Rivaah -- Jewel for every tradition. The new proposition from Rivaah by Tanishq communicates the meaning...

Assam to order probe into 'spotting of polling officers with ballot papers'

The Cachar district administration in Assam on Friday said it will conduct an enquiry into media reports that a few election officers were spotted with ballot papers here.A preliminary investigation revealed that no official engaged in the ...

Gujarat CM reviews COVID-19 situation in Morbi, Rajkot

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday held meetings in Morbi and Rajkot districts of the state to take stock of the coronavirus situation there.Rupani, along with Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel held a high-level meeting with the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021