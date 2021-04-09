Founders Club organises 8-week Masterclass series for early-stage start-ups, in partnership with the Embassy of Israel

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Founders Club, The Circle.Work backed platform that connects start-ups, mentors and investors are organising a series of Masterclasses with an an-all star lineup of speakers who are the brightest minds across industries to share their insights with young & budding entrepreneurs on how to build, sustain, grow and value a startup. The masterclasses will be organised over a span of three months beginning in March. The sessions are being conducted by world-class product leaders, startups experts and some of the brightest minds in marketing. Founders Club is organizing these sessions in collaboration with partners such as the Embassy of Israel in India, CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) Intelligent Insights (Intin) and Credeb Advisors.

During the masterclass, the experts present solutions to problems put forth by startups and lead with real anecdotes and experiences from entrepreneurial ventures across a wide spectrum of sectors including technology, agriculture, small-scale businesses, manufacturing as well as the social sector in India. The next set of masterclasses are slated for April-May, which will be conducted by mentors from Israel, Noa Muzzafi Yagev, Efrat Ofman, and many other global experts. Starting from 20th April, there will be a series of 15 sessions that will cover important topics to build a startup around branding, digital marketing, how to leverage LinkedIn & cross- border innovation. Commenting on the new initiative, Rajiv Bathla, COO, The Circle.Work, said, "The idea of introducing masterclasses is to bring global intelligence for startups and businesses under one roof, especially for those who are seeking to make a digital shift and understand the space at length. For the initial masterclass, we received an overwhelming response and through these sessions, we hope to give entrepreneurs and people planning to start their business a head start."

These masterclasses are aimed at providing early-stage startups with the required skill sets to bridge the learning curve and leapfrog over their competitors by making a unique place for themselves in the startup ecosystem. Three of the masterclasses that were organised in the month of March covered the key areas of funding, marketing, finance and compliances for startups. The investment session was around the art of Angel Investing in tie-up with CII. The speakers of the session included Manu Rikhye - Partner at GrowX Ventures, Rahul Agarwalla - Managing Partner at SenseAI Ventures, Hari Balasubramanian - Angel Investor & Mentor, Member IAN, and was moderated by Ravi Ranjan - Venture Catalyst & Founder of Velocity 1. The marketing session was conducted by Prof Neeraj Sanan, a serial entrepreneur and Adjunct Professor of Marketing at IIMB with over 25 years of experience, where he shared interesting insights on/for entrepreneurs who were struggling to find their market and corresponding strategies to be different in a post-COVID world. Neeraj is also the CEO of Intin, which is a Business Intelligence & Solution platform that combines the power of technology with the insightful experience of its seasoned consumer marketers and subject matter experts.

The finance session for March was led by Jatin Kapoor, Partner at Credeb Advisors, who shared valuable financial knowledge and spoke about Compliance and Tax Requirements, Initial registration, Entity completion and Risk Assessment in various initial contracts for the startups. The Circle.Work has been nurturing and enabling an ecosystem with its core being new-age startups driving innovation and technology via Founders Club, an entrepreneurial club aimed at helping startups achieve their objectives, and taking startup entrepreneurs a step further to comprehend the market and grow as an ecosystem.

The Circle.Work was founded by Karanpal Singh in 2018, is a premium, design-led, technology-enabled, lifestyle workspace with state-of-the-art plug and play infrastructure. We also invest, incubate and be the very backbone for startups, at the same time providing flexible and vibrant workspaces for enterprises, big to small. The Circle is about collaboration, conversations and debates, a place with energy and inspiration with a community at its core! Founders Club is a digital-first business accelerator programme aimed at helping early-stage start-ups achieve scale through focused mentoring, shared business services, funding support, key business collaborations, and global access. It is virtual in nature, with the added opportunity for start-ups to be based out of The Circle.Work. It is backed by Hunch Ventures, which has a portfolio of investments in excess of $30 Mn. The values of the Founders Club are an extension of Hunch's vision of creating long-term partnerships and relationships and taking pride and pleasure in growing together.

