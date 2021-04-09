Left Menu

Amazon.com warehouse workers vote to reject forming union in Alabama

Unionizing Amazon, the second-largest private employer in America, would be a start to reverse long-running declines in union membership, which fell to 11% of the eligible workforce in 2020 from 20% in 1983, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The vote count followed more than a week of challenges to ballots during closed-door proceedings that could influence the final result.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 22:07 IST
Amazon.com warehouse workers vote to reject forming union in Alabama
Amazon shares rose 1.7% Friday, adding to earlier gains. Image Credit: Flickr

Efforts to unionize Amazon.com warehouse workers in Alabama were defeated on Friday by a more than 2-to-1 margin in a major win for the online retailer, but the union trying to organize workers said it will challenge the results, citing election interference. According to the tally from agents at the National Labor Relations Board, 1,798 voted against forming a union, with 738 ballots in favour. A simple majority was needed for victory.

Both sides have the right to challenge the eligibility of individual ballots and the entire voting campaign process, but a ballot count official on a Zoom call of the proceeding announced that there were not enough challenged votes to affect the results. Amazon shares rose 1.7% Friday, adding to earlier gains.

Union leaders had hoped the election outside Birmingham would spark a new era of worker activism. Instead, it illustrated the continued challenges facing the labour movement, joining high-profile failures to start unions at auto and plane factories in the U.S. South. The U.S. South is a region that has been particularly anti-union. Nearly all the states in the area, including Alabama, passed so-called right-to-work laws that curtail unions' abilities to mandate dues and other measures.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), which is trying to organize the Amazon employees, said it is filing objections, charging that Amazon interfered with the right of its Bessemer, Alabama, employees to vote. It has the same legal options as Amazon: challenge the eligibility of individual voters or allege that coercive conduct tainted the election.

In the latter case, the dispute would play out before the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and then likely in a federal appeals court. Unionizing Amazon, the second-largest private employer in America, would be a start to reverse long-running declines in union membership, which fell to 11% of the eligible workforce in 2020 from 20% in 1983, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The vote count followed more than a week of challenges to ballots during closed-door proceedings that could influence the final result. Lawyers for Amazon and the union were allowed to question ballots on suspicion of tampering, a voter's eligibility and other issues. The NLRB, which is overseeing the election, would adjudicate challenges in the coming days.

Amazon for years has discouraged attempts among its more than 800,000 U.S. employees to organize, showing managers how to identify union activity, raising wages and warning that union dues would cut into pay, according to a prior training video, public statements and the company's union election website. Amazon has said it is following all NLRB rules and wants employees to understand each side of the contest, and that the RWDSU does not represent a majority of its employees' views. The company has said it wants as many of its employees to vote as possible.

The union objection will focus in part on what it described as Amazon pressuring the U.S. Postal Service to install a mailbox and then pressuring employees to bring their ballots to work and use the mailbox. Out of 5,867 workers eligible to cast ballots, 3,041 voted. NLRB officials said 505 ballots were contested and 76 were voided.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

EC asks political parties to observe COVID-19 guidelines issued by it last year in all seriousness.

EC asks political parties to observe COVID-19 guidelines issued by it last year in all seriousness....

Mumbai: Vaccination only in govt, civic centres on April 10-11

The vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai will take place only in government and civic centres on April 10 and 11 and not in any private hospital, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Friday.The vaccination drive at private...

COVID-battered Malta to pay tourists who visit this summer

Aiming to revive its tourism industry and get ahead of rival destinations, Malta plans to offer foreign visitors a handout of up to 200 euros 238.10 each if they stay at least three days on the Mediterranean island this summer. Tourism Mini...

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by two wickets in IPL opener.

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by two wickets in IPL opener....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021