Left Menu

White House border coordinator Jacobson leaving role at end of April

White House border coordinator Roberta Jacobson is leaving her job at the end of April, the White House said on Friday, a surprise move that solidified Vice President Kamala Harris' control over U.S. diplomatic efforts in Central America.

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2021 03:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 03:34 IST
White House border coordinator Jacobson leaving role at end of April

White House border coordinator Roberta Jacobson is leaving her job at the end of April, the White House said on Friday, a surprise move that solidified Vice President Kamala Harris' control over U.S. diplomatic efforts in Central America. While the White House insisted Jacobson's departure was planned, the announcement still was unexpected as she had been engaged in media interviews in the hours leading up to her announcement and had shown no sign of planning to step down.

"Consistent with her commitment at the outset to serve in the administration's first 100 days, Ambassador Jacobson will retire from her role as coordinator at the end of this month," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement. The statement made no mention of a replacement for the role, saying only that Harris had been asked by President Joe Biden to lead the administration's work with Mexico and the 'Northern Triangle' countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Biden named Harris on March 24 to lead U.S. efforts with the region to try to stem the flow of migration to the United States. The White House has stressed that Harris' top chore is the diplomatic angle, not border security itself, a job led by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Diplomatic efforts remain a challenge as the Biden administration tries to focus on the root causes of migration. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki confirmed on Friday that El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele refused to meet visiting U.S. envoy Ricardo Zuniga this week but said he had constructive meetings with other officials in his trip to the region. [nL1N2M12XE[

Jacobson told the New York Times on Friday that she supported the decision for Harris to engage in diplomatic talks with the region. "Nobody could be more delighted to see the vice president take on that role. It didn't have anything to do with my decision," she said.

The New York Times said that Jacobson, in a separate interview two weeks ago, had talked expansively about her plans to travel to Central America as part of her job. She told Reuters on Friday that the United States was considering a conditional cash transfer program for the Northern Triangle, to help address economic woes.

The White House has struggled to contain the flow of migrants across the U.S. southern border with Mexico, creating an early challenge for Biden. It has sent a mixed message to the region, saying the border is closed but that unaccompanied children will be provided shelter. Sullivan said Jacobson, the former U.S. ambassador to Mexico, had launched renewed diplomatic efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle nations, and helped the Biden administration's "commitment to reenergizing the U.S. immigration system."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar junta attacks again as spokesman defends crackdown

Security forces in Myanmar cracked down heavily again on anti-coup protesters even as the military downplayed reports of state violence.Reports on online news outlets and social media on Friday said at least four people were killed in Bago,...

Indirect talks with Iran to resume in Vienna next week

The indirect talks with Iran would resume in Vienna next week, a US official has said, noting that the meeting held this week through the European Union, China and Russia made some progress.A senior State Department official told reporters ...

U.S. changes average for hurricane season

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration NOAA has changed the number of storms that constitute an average Atlantic hurricane season, the agency said in a statement on Friday. NOAAs Climate Prediction Center is using 1991-202...

Golf-Spieth, Thomas fight their way into Masters contention

Americans Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas harnessed new precision to play their way into contention in the second round of the Masters on Friday, finishing the day fourth and sixth, respectively.Spieth 68, who on Sunday cracked a nearly fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021