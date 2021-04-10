Left Menu

Inaugural Indo-U.S. online cricket tournament organised

In a surprise result, the U.S. finalist beat the Indian player by 13 runs.Creative industry has influenced markets across the globe and esports and online gaming is a great such opportunity to build resilience.

An Indo-U.S. Cricket eSports Competition was conducted to celebrate the growing trade ties between the two countries. The event was live-streamed on April 8. Sixteen players from India and U.S. competed on mobile cricket gaming platform, 'Real Cricket ‘20', in a five-over format. In a surprise result, the U.S. finalist beat the Indian player by 13 runs.

''Creative industry has influenced markets across the globe and esports and online gaming is a great such opportunity to build resilience. The Dept of commerce would like to invite investments, American businesses and trade partnerships in this arena. ''While U.S. and India video game trade is robust but there are commercial and policy issues that might affect businesses and consumers operating in the industry. We need to come together through a partnership based model to build new capabilities in this sector,'' said Christopher M Hoff, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Services, U.S. Department of Commerce.

Rajan Navani, MD and CEO of JetSynthesys observed in the event’s bilateral panel comprising top industry representatives and government officials. ''It's great to see the game come to an end in this manner where the United States has beaten the Indian team in a sport that India has always been proud of. ''But that's what electronic gaming is about and it's going to create an opportunity for young gamers across the two nations to come together digitally to have fun whilst competing over eSports tournaments and championships basis their skills,'' said Navani.

