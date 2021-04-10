Left Menu

"Navigator Emerging Market Fund'' is all set to become a market leader by Building and Preserving Wealth

With the global economic picture looking bright for new-age startups, what they need is the right investment push.

ANI | Ebene Cyber Village/New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 12:43 IST
Asad Ali, Investment Advisor at Navigator EMF. Image Credit: ANI

Ebene Cyber village/New Delhi [Mauritius/India], April 10 (ANI/PNN): With the global economic picture looking bright for new-age startups, what they need is the right investment push. Navigator Emerging Market Fund company operating under a Category 1 Global Business License issued by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission believes in this very objective. Navigator EMF has recently invested in EZ Capital, the brand name for Exclusive Leasing & Finance Private Limited, an NBFC in India with registered offices in Delhi and branches in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Delhi.

Navigator's investment objective is simple and sharp - it aims at providing superior returns by investing in equity, derivates, and debt obligations in both emerging and non-emerging markets. It is this clear and focused goal of "building and preserving" wealth that has kept it moving from strength to strength ever since its inception in May 2019. Investing in Emerging Markets poses the opportunity of raking in superior earnings, hence the inclination. EZ Capital works on similar lines, providing credit to low-income households in two- and three-tier cities. Their chief projects include two-wheeler loans and loans against property. Navigator eyed the two-wheeler market as one in demand during the pandemic-induced crisis due to limited public transportation and social distancing rules and supported the tie-up.

Navigator EMF has always shown keenness to invest in the financial services sector, with a special focus on NBFCs and micro-finance. It is also interested in Fintech companies and recently established solution-centric startups, along with Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) meant for sophisticated investors. Their team of certified advisors has global-level expertise in the field of financial markets and investments. "At Navigator, our objective lies in backing up good and promising projects, no matter when they have started. We would like to emerge before businesses and individuals, men and women, salaried individuals and startup founders as a one-stop platform catering to all their financial needs," said Asad Ali, Investment Advisor at Navigator EMF.

In terms of geographical focus, NavigatorEMF is primarily eyeing businesses and ventures from Emerging Markets such as India, UAE, Singapore. It is here that they visualize a clear trajectory of solid growth in the near future. With a global presence already, their approach is to make it as diverse as possible. According to Navigator EMF, fintech is indeed the future, and they are here to empower those who are stepping into the fieldTheNavigator Emerging Market Fund also appears excited to invest in NBFCs, including EZ Capital, which caters to small businesses and individuals, special sections such as women entrepreneurs and so on. The Fund believes in supporting those individuals who possess the drive, vision, and capability to deliver.

Through such collaboration, Navigator is promoting inclusive growth for those who are still starting in the economic pyramid. Its investment decisions are not just driven by profits but also by the mission to generate a positive measurable impact in emerging markets. Without compromising their investors' strategic investment goals, Navigator is also consistently catering to inclusive diversity. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

