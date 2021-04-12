Left Menu

Prince Harry arrives back in UK for Prince Philip's funeral - The Sun

Prince Harry arrived back in Britain on Sunday ahead of his grandfather's funeral in Windsor, the Sun newspaper reported https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/14612636/prince-harry-arrives-back-in-uk, citing an eye witness. Prince Philip's death has left a huge void for his wife Queen Elizabeth and Britain has lost its "grandfather", his son Prince Andrew said on Sunday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-04-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 02:30 IST
Prince Harry arrives back in UK for Prince Philip's funeral - The Sun
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Prince Harry arrived back in Britain on Sunday ahead of his grandfather's funeral in Windsor, the Sun newspaper reported https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/14612636/prince-harry-arrives-back-in-uk, citing an eye witness. The report also said Harry was due home imminently, after landing at Heathrow airport from Los Angeles, to quarantine in time for the Duke of Edinburgh's farewell service, which will be held on April 17.

Buckingham Palace yesterday said that his pregnant wife Meghan will not attend as she had been advised not to travel by her physician. Prince Philip's death has left a huge void for his wife Queen Elizabeth and Britain has lost its "grandfather", his son Prince Andrew said on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil sees 1,803 COVID-19 deaths; Chinese vaccine found 50.7% effective against variant

Brazil on Sunday recorded 1,803 new COVID-19 deaths, as a large study found that a Chinese vaccine that has become the linchpin in the countrys vaccination campaign is 50.7 effective against the infectious new homegrown variant known as P1....

Soccer-Premier League Talking Points

Talking Points from the Premier League weekend RIVALS BEEN HERE BEFORE, BUT COMEBACK UNLIKELY THIS TIMEBack in 2011-12, Manchester United held an eight-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City with six games to go, but with Sergio...

Most European city-dwellers support 2030 ban on combustion car sales, survey finds

A majority of residents of European cities support a Europe-wide phaseout of combustion engine car sales from 2030 to reduce planet-warming emissions, a YouGov poll conducted on behalf of environmental campaigners said on Monday.Of 10,050 s...

'The right path' - Chile defends Sinovac use amid fresh efficacy questions

Chilean authorities on Sunday backed the countrys widespread use of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Chinese firm Sinovac after Chinas top disease official appeared to make conflicting statements about its efficacy.Gao Fu, the director ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021