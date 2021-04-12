Left Menu

JIBS organizes International Scientific Conference on "Mental Health, Well-Being and Loneliness during COVID-19"

Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS), OP Jindal Global University in collaboration with Free International University of Moldova organized the International Scientific Conference on "Mental Health, Well-Being and Loneliness during COVID-19" from April 09-10.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 10:03 IST
JIBS organizes International Scientific Conference on "Mental Health, Well-Being and Loneliness during COVID-19"
OP Jindal Global University. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI/OP Jindal University): Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS), OP Jindal Global University in collaboration with Free International University of Moldova organized the International Scientific Conference on "Mental Health, Well-Being and Loneliness during COVID-19" from April 09-10. As the pandemic continues to disrupt the lives of people across the world, the conference aimed to discuss, analyze and suggest ways to alleviate the toll it has had on the health care systems and mental health of the general populace.

More than 300 international academics, scientists, research scholars, multidisciplinary professionals, practitioners, social workers, and students from around the globe exchanged and share their experiences and research results on varying topics of mental health and well-being. Speaking during the virtual session, Prof (Dr) Sanjeev P Sahni, Principal Director of the Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) emphasized the need to bring up the issue of mental health in everyday conversations especially during the current global mental health crisis. "In a world where pandemic has completely ravaged our day to day lives, the conference aimed to find methods and tools in coping with the feelings of anxiety, depression, burnout, fatigue, loneliness, and frustration caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," Dr Sahni said.

Dr Sahni also highlighted the drastic changes in the psychological and social aspects of behavior among people because of the COVID-19 crisis and ways to alleviate them during the pandemic. "There is a need to understand the increasing demand for mental health services. Prior to the pandemic, there was already an acute underfunding of mental health, but now the situation is aggravating," he added. Dr Derick Hall Lindquist, Vice Dean of the newly established Jindal School of Psychology & Counselling (JSPC) presented the virtual welcome address during the conference whereas Dr Nelly Balode, Head of Psychology and Educational Sciences Department, Free International University of Moldova conducted a special session accentuating need to raise awareness about mental health especially during the global pandemic. Dr. Balode praised the role of Jindal Institute of Behaviourial Sciences in applied and experimental research in the areas of mental health, competency mapping and social psychology.

Established in 2014, Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) is a value-based research Institute of O.P. Jindal Global and a member of the Academic Council on the United Nations. This story is provided by OP Jindal University. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/OP Jindal University)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

22 COVID containment zones in Indore, death toll mounts to 1,005

The numbers of COVID-19 containment zones have increased to 22 in Madhya Pradeshs Indore district on Monday. With 923 new cases, Indores caseload went up to 79,434, while the death toll has been mounted to 1,005 as of Sunday. The Chief Medi...

IPL 2021: It was for my friends, says Nitish on celebration post fifty

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR batsman Nitish Rana said that his celebration after scoring a half-century against SunRisers Hyderabad was dedicated to his friends. Rana and Rahul Tripathis knocks of 80 and 53 were backed by a spirited bowling pe...

We have a destructive batting unit: Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders possess one of the most destructive batting line-ups in the IPL, something which was in full display during the 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, said skipper Eoin Morgan.It was an emphatic batting display by KKRs t...

Sanofi to invest 400 mln euros in new vaccine production site in Singapore

French drugmaker Sanofi said on Monday it would invest 400 million euros 475.40 million over five years in a new vaccine production site in Singapore. The new site would provide Sanofi with the ability to produce innovative vaccines on a ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021