Left Menu

Equity indices plummet 2.4 pc on rising Covid-19 infections

Equity benchmark indices dipped sharply during early hours on Monday as the country recorded a massive surge of 1.69 lakh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours and curbs were imposed in different regions to contain the spread of virus.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-04-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 10:23 IST
Equity indices plummet 2.4 pc on rising Covid-19 infections
IndusInd Bank cracked by 6.8 pc on Monday morning to Rs 860.20 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices dipped sharply during early hours on Monday as the country recorded a massive surge of 1.69 lakh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours and curbs were imposed in different regions to contain the spread of virus.At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 1,231 points or 2.48 per cent at 48,360 while the Nifty 50 tumbled by 348 points or 2.34 per cent to 14,487. Except for Nifty pharma, all other sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty PSU bank down by 6.5 per cent, private bank by 4 per cent, realty by 5.4 per cent, auto by 3.8 per cent and metal by 2.5 per cent.

Among stocks, IndusInd Bank cracked by 6.8 per cent to Rs 860.20 per share while Kotak Mahindra Bank lost by 3.97 per cent to Rs 1,728.75. State Bank of India was down by 5.7 per cent to Rs 332.60. Bajaj Finance slipped by 5.1 per cent, Tata Motors by 5 per cent, Adani Ports by 4.7 per cent and Eicher Motors by 3.7 per cent.

However, pharma majors gained with Cipla up by 3.4 per cent, Dr Reddy's by 1.5 per cent and Sun Pharma by 0.5 per cent. Meanwhile, Asian shares faltered as investors wait to see if US earnings can justify sky-high valuations.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.6 per cent in slow trade. Tokyo's Nikkei edged down 0.5 per cent while South Korean stocks were near flat. Chinese blue chips eased 0.9 per cent ahead of a rush of economic figures from the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

22 COVID containment zones in Indore, death toll mounts to 1,005

The numbers of COVID-19 containment zones have increased to 22 in Madhya Pradeshs Indore district on Monday. With 923 new cases, Indores caseload went up to 79,434, while the death toll has been mounted to 1,005 as of Sunday. The Chief Medi...

IPL 2021: It was for my friends, says Nitish on celebration post fifty

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR batsman Nitish Rana said that his celebration after scoring a half-century against SunRisers Hyderabad was dedicated to his friends. Rana and Rahul Tripathis knocks of 80 and 53 were backed by a spirited bowling pe...

We have a destructive batting unit: Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders possess one of the most destructive batting line-ups in the IPL, something which was in full display during the 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, said skipper Eoin Morgan.It was an emphatic batting display by KKRs t...

Sanofi to invest 400 mln euros in new vaccine production site in Singapore

French drugmaker Sanofi said on Monday it would invest 400 million euros 475.40 million over five years in a new vaccine production site in Singapore. The new site would provide Sanofi with the ability to produce innovative vaccines on a ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021