Left Menu

Dubai parts with curtain covers for restaurants in Ramadan

Muslims traditionally break the daylong Ramadan fast with their first sips of water and their evening meal called iftar. Among Gulf Arab states, home to large, non-Muslim expatriate populations, most require curtains to be put up to block the sight of food from those fasting.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 12-04-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 11:33 IST
Dubai parts with curtain covers for restaurants in Ramadan
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai is parting with a longstanding requirement that restaurants be covered by curtains in the daytime during Ramadan to shield the sight of food from people fasting. The move, announced Sunday by the city-state's Economic Development Department, is the latest change aimed at boosting tourism in the autocratically ruled Muslim nation. "Restaurants will be allowed to serve customers without putting in place curtains, dividers, or facades as has been the mandatory practice previously," the state-run WAM news agency said.

"The new circular replaces circulars issued in previous years that have required restaurants to block dining areas from the sight of those who are fasting." The new rules also don't require restaurants to obtain special permits to serve food during sunlight hours as well. During Ramadan, Muslims observing the holy month abstain from food and drink — even water — during the day. Muslims traditionally break the daylong Ramadan fast with their first sips of water and their evening meal called iftar.

Among Gulf Arab states, home to large, non-Muslim expatriate populations, most require curtains to be put up to block the sight of food from those fasting. Eating and drinking in public also could bring fines and legal trouble.

Dubai, one of the seven sheikhdoms in the United Arab Emirates, long has been a tourism destination for those wanting beaches, shopping, and partying in this skyscraper-studded city. However, Ramadan always represented a slower period due to its restrictions. In recent years, hoping to boost tourism as Ramadan will be marked during its crucial winter months, Dubai has started to change. In 2016, Dubai loosened rules prohibiting daytime alcohol sales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia abandons COVID-19 vaccination targets after new advice on AstraZeneca shots

Australia has abandoned a goal to vaccinate nearly all of its 26 million population by the end of 2021 following advice that people under the age of 50 take Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine rather than AstraZenecas shot. Australia, which had banked...

Ten states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases

New Delhi, Apr 12 PTI Ten states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 83.02 per cent of t...

Muslims navigate restrictions in the second pandemic Ramadan

For Ramadan this year, Magdy Hafez has been longing to reclaim a cherished ritual performing the nighttime group prayers called taraweeh at the mosque once again.Last year, the coronavirus upended the 68-year-old Egyptians routine of going ...

Clinical KKR hope to get it right against nemesis MI

Fresh from their clinical display against Sunrisers Hyderabad, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will look to set the record straight against nemesis Mumbai Indians in their second IPL match here on Tuesday.Having missed the last two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021