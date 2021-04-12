Left Menu

China's Ant to become financial holding firm under enforced revamp

The measures "set an example" for financial regulation of the platform economy", the state-backed Economic Daily newspaper said in a Monday commentary.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 16:51 IST
China's Ant to become financial holding firm under enforced revamp

China's Ant Group, the fintech giant whose $37 billion IPO was derailed by risk-wary regulators days before it was due to list in November, will restructure as a financial holding company, the country's central bank said on Monday.

The overhaul comes two days after e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, of which Ant is an affiliate, was hit with a $2.75 billion antitrust penalty as China tightens controls on the "platform economy". Under terms of the settlement, Ant will restructure as a financial holding company, a move that, along with other restrictions announced on Monday, is expected to curb its profitability and valuation.

"Ant Group attaches great importance to the seriousness of the rectification," the company said in a statement, adding it planned to set up a personal credit reporting business and to fold its two flagship lending businesses into its consumer finance company. The People's Bank of China said that under a "comprehensive and feasible restructuring plan," Ant would cut the "improper" linkage between payments service AliPay, virtual credit card business Jiebei and consumer loan unit Huabei.

The central bank also asked Ant to break its "monopoly on information and strictly comply with the requirements of credit information business regulation." The company, part of the sprawling business empire founded by billionaire Jack Ma, agreed to improve corporate governance and "rectify illegal financial activities in credit, insurance and wealth management", the central bank said.

The central bank said it had also asked Ant to control its leverage and product risks, and control the liquidity risk of its flagship fund products and to "actively lower" the size of its massive Yu'eBao money market fund. The measures "set an example" for financial regulation of the platform economy", the state-backed Economic Daily newspaper said in a Monday commentary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Exploring Mana Foresta: India's First Vertical Forest Tower by Mana Projects Pvt. Ltd

The modern fast-growing urban lifestyle is full of pace and thrill. The trend towards migrating to a city has been in practice for quite a few centuries. However, that deep and silent aspiration to live in a natural surrounding has never di...

Women's T20 Challenge likely to remain three-team affair

The BCCI is likely to stick to three teams for the Womens T20 Challenge tournament, usually held during the IPL play-offs.The Board had planned to increase the exhibition event to four teams last year but it will continue to be a three-team...

Youth with fake currencies held

Coimbatore, Apr 12 PTI A youth has been detained near Tirupur, about 55 kms from here, for allegedly trying to circulate fake currencies, police said on Monday.The youth was stopped during a vehicle-check on Sunday at Padiyur as his two-whe...

Renowned India-born Pak human rights defender, Magsaysay award winner I A Rehman dies

Eminent Pakistani human rights activist and Magsaysay award winner I A Rehman, a strong voice for the countrys minorities including Christians and Hindus and an advocate of peace between India and Pakistan, died here on Monday at the age of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021