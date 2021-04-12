Left Menu

Bus services continue to be largely hit in Karnataka, RTC workers strike completes 6th day

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-04-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 21:30 IST
Bus services continue to be largely hit in Karnataka, RTC workers strike completes 6th day

Bus services were largely hampered for the sixth consecutive day in Karnataka, as the indefinite strike by employees of the road transport corporations on wage related issues continued on Monday, even as some workers reported for duty.

With the stalemate between the government and employees of the four transport corporations over their demand for wages as per the 6th Pay Commission continuing, a majority of workers did not turn up for work, resulting in buses remaining off roads, affecting commuters.

Amid threats of tough action, ''no work no pay'', a few RTC employees have returned to work and are operating buses on some routes in the city and different parts of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who also holds the transport portfolio, said in a statement that more than 3,200 buses belonging to RTCs were operating by this afternoon, and thanked employees who returned to work, responding to the government's call.

Noting that attempts are being made to stop the employees from returning to work, he said legal action is being taken against those indulging in such acts and FIRs have been booked against them.

He asked employees to report such incidents to police or RTC officials.

With RTC buses being largely scarce, people wanting to travel to their native towns and villages to celebrate Ugadi tomorrow and office goers were the most affected.

Private buses, mini buses, maxi cabs and other passenger transport vehicles, whom authorities have roped in to manage the crisis and help commuters provided services to passengers in different parts of the city and the state.

The Metro, autorickshaws and cabs were also being largely used for commuting within the city.

Meanwhile,intensifying their protest,employees,along with their family members,staged demonstrations at various district and taluk centres on Monday against the government's stand.

While the protest was subdued in Bengaluru, there were reports about workers being detained at different places as the government had banned protests and demonstrations in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Accusing the government of not paying their March salaries,thereby affecting their Ugadi celebrations, some employees and their family members said those who have returned to work are being paid.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League decided to continue with the strike and stage protests at various places on Tuesday, despite it being Ugadi festival.

They also decided to file complaints at various police stations against the authorities for non payment of March salaries to striking employees.

Reiterating the government's stand on the strike, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Bidar asked the employees to report for duty and not inconvenience people who want to travel to their places for festivities.

''Action is being taken...those absent from work will not be paid salary and more stringent measures will be taken.

At this difficult time Rs 2,300 crore has been spent from the government's exchequer for their salary..we have done things in their favour.

Listening to someone, they are indulging in strike. It is not right,'' he added.

RTCs that have been warning employees against continuing with the strike have started taking action against trainee and probationary employees by dismissing them for absence from work and not responding to notices.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Sunday had said it has decided not to consider requests for inter-corporation transfers of employees ''who are instigating, threatening colleagues for strike and are hindering bus services, thereby causing inconvenience to the public.'' It had also said that employees who have been given such transfers have been warned that it would be cancelled and that they would be posted to their original place on failing to attend duty immediately.

Citing inconvenience caused to the public and the strike being against provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act, the Labour department on Friday had banned the strike and referred the dispute to the industrial tribunal, Bengaluru, for adjudication.

Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, honorary president of the Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League said their protest would continue peacefully on Tuesday also, despite it being Ugadi.

''On the day of festival, at various places in Bengaluru and other areas, we will protest with plates, to bring to the notice of the people that employees' salaries were not being paid and hence they were unable to celebrate the festival,'' he said, Chandrashekhar said they would also file complaints at various police stations against depot managers for not paying the salaries in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Sushil Chandra appointed as Chief Election Commissioner in ECI

The President appointed Shri Sushil Chandra the senior-most Election Commissioner, as the Chief Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India. Shri Sushil Chandra will assume the charge of the office of the Chief Election Commis...

AAP MLA Atishi appointed Global Vice President of ICLEI

AAP MLA Atishi said she has been appointed Global Vice President of ICLEI, a global network of over 1,750 cities and towns that work for a sustainable future.She said it is in recognition of the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal government f...

Tweaked COVID vaccines in testing aim to fend off variants

Dozens of Americans are rolling up their sleeves for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine -- this time, shots tweaked to guard against a worrisome mutated version of the virus.Make no mistake The vaccines currently being rolled out across the U...

France reports nearly 6,000 COVID-19 intensive care patients

The French health ministry reported that the number of patients in intensive care units with COVID-19 increased by another 78 to a new 2021 record of 5,916 as a new nationwide lockdown in place for a week has yet to show an impact.France al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021