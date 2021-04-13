Left Menu

Air Canada signs C$5.9 bln government aid package, agrees to buy Airbus, Boeing jets

The government has agreed to buy C$500 million worth of shares in the airline, at C$23.1793 each, or a 14.2% discount to Monday's close, a roughly 6% stake. "Maintaining a competitive airline sector and good jobs is crucially important," Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters, adding the equity stake would allow taxpayers to benefit when the airline's fortunes recovered.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 07:35 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 07:35 IST
Air Canada signs C$5.9 bln government aid package, agrees to buy Airbus, Boeing jets

Air Canada, struggling with a collapse in traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reached a deal on Monday on a long-awaited aid package with the federal government that would allow it to access up to C$5.9 billion ($4.69 billion) in funds. The agreement - the largest individual coronavirus-related loan that Ottawa has arranged with a company - was announced after the airline industry criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government for dawdling. The United States and France acted much more quickly to help major carriers.

Canada's largest carrier, which last year cut over half its workforce, or 20,000 jobs, and other airlines have been negotiating with the government for months on a coronavirus aid package. In February, Air Canada reported a net loss for 2020 of C$4.65 billion, compared with a 2019 profit of C$1.48 billion.

As part of the deal, Air Canada agreed to ban share buybacks and dividends, cap annual compensation for senior executives at C$1 million a year and preserve jobs at the current level, which is 14,859. It will also proceed with planned purchases of 33 Airbus SE 220 airliners and 40 Boeing Co 737 MAX airliners.

Chris Murray, managing director, equity research at ATB Capital Markets, said the deal took into account the "specific needs of Air Canada in the short and medium term without being overly onerous." He added: "It gives them some flexibility in drawing down additional liquidity as needed."

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said the government was still in negotiations with other airlines about possible aid. Canada, the world's second-largest nation by area, depends heavily on civil aviation to keep remote communities connected. Opposition politicians fretted that further delays in announcing aid could result in permanent damage to the country.

Air Canada said it would resume services on nearly all of the routes it had suspended because of COVID-19. 'SIGNIFICANT LAYER OF INSURANCE'

The deal removes a potential political challenge for the Liberals, who insiders say are set to trigger an election later this year. The government has agreed to buy C$500 million worth of shares in the airline, at C$23.1793 each, or a 14.2% discount to Monday's close, a roughly 6% stake.

"Maintaining a competitive airline sector and good jobs is crucially important," Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters, adding the equity stake would allow taxpayers to benefit when the airline's fortunes recovered. The Canadian government previously approved similar loans for four other companies worth up to C$1.billion, including up to C$375 million to low-cost airline Sunwing Vacations Inc. The government has paid out C$73.47 billion under its wage subsidy program and C$46.11 billion in loans to hard-hit small businesses.

Michael Rousseau, Air Canada's president and chief executive officer, said the liquidity "provides a significant layer of insurance for Air Canada." Jerry Dias, head of the Unifor private-sector union, described the announcement as "a good deal for everybody."

Unifor represents more than 16,000 members working in the air transportation sector. But the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents roughly 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants, said the package protected the jobs of current workers rather than the 7,500 members of its union who had been let go by the carrier.

($1=1.2567 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Police shooting death of Black man near Minneapolis sparks second night of unrest

Civil unrest gripped a Minneapolis suburb for a second night on Monday after the citys police chief said a fatal police shooting of a young Black man appeared to result from an officer mistakenly opening fire with her gun instead of a Taser...

Grimes shares picture featuring tattoo of 'beautiful alien scars'

Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes on Sunday shared her latest ink with her fans and termed the tattoo as alien scars. The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram and showed off a tattoo that featured tangled lines covering her entire back. Gri...

Soccer-No time like the present as Chelsea's Tuchel targets instant success

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he joined the club to win trophies right away, not five years down the track, and wants his side to seize the moment when they face Porto in the return leg of their Champions League quarter-final later on ...

U'khand allows up to 200 people to attend wedding ceremonies outside containment zones

In a view of a spike in coronavirus cases, the Uttarakhand government has allowed marriage gatherings with up to 200 people outside containment zones in the state. In a statement, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash said that weddings ou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021