China urges U.S. to refrain from playing with fire on Taiwan issue

China urges U.S. to refrain from playing with fire on Taiwan issueReuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-04-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 13:35 IST
China on Tuesday urged the United States to refrain from playing with fire on the Taiwan issue after it issued new guidelines that will enable U.S. officials to meet more freely with officials from Taiwan.
China firmly rejects any form of official U.S. and Taiwan contact, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
