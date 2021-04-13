Left Menu

Indirect tax revenue up 12 pc at Rs 10.71 lakh cr in FY21, exceeds RE

The net indirect tax collections in 2020-21 grew 12.3 per cent to Rs 10.71 lakh crore as compared to the previous fiscal year, thereby exceeding the target set in revised estimates, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.The mop-up through indirect taxes, which include GST, Customs and excise duties, was Rs 9.54 lakh crore in 2019-20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 13:44 IST
Indirect tax revenue up 12 pc at Rs 10.71 lakh cr in FY21, exceeds RE

The net indirect tax collections in 2020-21 grew 12.3 per cent to Rs 10.71 lakh crore as compared to the previous fiscal year, thereby exceeding the target set in revised estimates, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The mop-up through indirect taxes, which include GST, Customs and excise duties, was Rs 9.54 lakh crore in 2019-20. In the Revised Estimates (RE) for 2020-21, the target was set at Rs 9.89 lakh crore.

In 2020-21, the net GST collection of the Centre stood at Rs 5.48 lakh crore, while Customs mop-up was Rs 1.32 lakh crore.

The net tax collections on account of central excise and Service Tax (arrears) during 2020-21 stood at Rs 3.91 lakh crore as compared to Rs 2.45 lakh crore in 2019-20, thereby registering a growth of 59.2 per cent, the ministry said in a statement.

''The provisional figures for indirect tax collections (GST and non-GST) for Financial Year 2020-21 show that net revenue collections are at Rs 10.71 lakh crore as compared to Rs 9.54 lakh crore for Financial Year 2019-20, thereby registering a growth of 12.3 per cent,'' it said.

Net indirect tax collection for 2020-21 shows that 108.2 per cent of the RE of indirect taxes for the last financial year has been achieved.

Net tax collections on account of GST of the Centre (Central GST+ Integrated GST+ Compensation Cess) in 2020-21 is Rs 5.48 lakh crore as compared to Rs 5.99 lakh crore in the previous financial year.

RE of net GST collection including CGST and Compensation Cess for 2020-21 was Rs 5.15 lakh crore.

''The actual net GST collections is 106 per cent of total targeted collection (as per RE), though these are 8 per cent lower than the last FY's (2019-20) collection,'' the ministry added.

GST collections were severely affected in the first half of 2020-21 on account of COVID-19. However, in the second half, GST collections registered a good growth and the mop-up exceeded Rs 1 lakh crore in each of the last six months.

March saw an all-time high of GST collection at Rs 1.24 lakh crore.

''Several measures taken by the central government helped in improving compliance in GST,'' the ministry added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

'The War That Made R&AW': Book on making of modern Indian espionage

A new book traces the origins of Research Analysis Wing RAW and gives insights into the integral role played by its founder legendary spymaster RN Kao in helping India liberate Bangladesh in 1971.The War That Made RAW, published by Westlan...

Japan to release contaminated Fukushima water into sea after treatment

Japan will release more than 1 million tonnes of contaminated water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, the government said on Tuesday, a move China called extremely irresponsible, while South Korea summoned Tokyos amba...

Israel made a 'very bad gamble' by sabotaging Iranian nuclear site - Zarif

Irans top diplomat said on Tuesday that an attack on its Natanz nuclear facility which it blames on Israel was a very bad gamble that would strengthen Tehrans hand in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with major powers. Tehran has said an...

Russia must end up Ukraine military build-up, NATO says

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Russia on Tuesday to withdraw troops that the alliance says Moscow is massing on Ukraines borders.In recent weeks Russia has moved thousands of combat-ready troops to Ukraines borders, the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021