Left Menu

AirAsia India extends partnership with Airbus arm NAVBLUE

Budget carrier AirAsia India has extended its partnership with European aviation major Airbus flight operations software subsidiary, NAVBLUE, the airline said on Tuesday.AirAsia India is a NAVBLUE customer since it started operations in 2014.The NAVBLUE solutions portfolio provides a path for AirAsia India to grow and expand its operations domestically and internationally, the Bengaluru-based airline said in a release.AirAsia India Limited has signed a long-term agreement with NAVBLUE to use N-Flight Planning, Airport Obstacle Database AODB, and Flysmart services, it said. Besides, the airline has also signed up for Navigation, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 15:05 IST
AirAsia India extends partnership with Airbus arm NAVBLUE
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Budget carrier AirAsia India has extended its partnership with European aviation major Airbus' flight operations software subsidiary, NAVBLUE, the airline said on Tuesday.

AirAsia India is a NAVBLUE customer since it started operations in 2014.

The NAVBLUE solutions portfolio provides a path for AirAsia India to grow and expand its operations domestically and internationally, the Bengaluru-based airline said in a release.

AirAsia (India) Limited has signed a long-term agreement with NAVBLUE to use N-Flight Planning, Airport Obstacle Database (AODB), and Flysmart+ services, it said.

Besides, the airline has also signed up for Navigation+, it said. Navigation+ data can be used for many systems such as on-board flight management, flight simulators, Air Traffic Management System, mission planning, and ground positioning systems.

"We are excited to be associated with NAVBLUE which offers unique and diverse portfolio solutions for managing flight operations. With our common innovative vision, we look forward to working with NAVBLUE in improving our operational efficiency," said Manish Uppal, Head of Operations at AirAsia India.

The connected and automated Operational Control Center suite enables AirAsia India to continue its focus on efficiency, meeting the challenges of a growing fleet and route network, AirAsia India said.

Navigation+ will provide the airline with a comprehensive and accurate navigation database. This cost-effective solution will also enable future Airbus Take-Off Surveillance and Monitoring functions (TOS-2), it said.

A joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia Investment Limited of Malaysia, AirAsia India currently flies to 19 destinations in the country with 26 Airbus A320 aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt fast-tracks approval for foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines cleared in other countries

With an aim to expand the basket of COVID-19 vaccines and enhance the pace of inoculation in India, the central government on Tuesday said it has fast-tracked emergency approval for foreign-produced jabs that have been granted similar clear...

ICPA demand stay on Breath Analyser test amid raging COVID-19, writes to DGCA

By Ashoke Raj Pilots union of national carrier Air India AI, Indian Commercial Pilots Association ICPA, on Tuesday wrote a letter to Director General of Civil Aviation DGCA Arun Kumar requesting to put a temporary stay on Breath Analyser BA...

UK's Greensill lobbying inquiry will answer questions - PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said an inquiry into failed company Greensill Capital would answer questions about supply chain finance and lobbying attempts by former Prime Minister David Cameron.I think people have just got questions...

New Zealand Cricket Awards: Kane Williamson wins Sir Richard Hadlee Medal for fourth time

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won his fourth Sir Richard Hadlee medal for excelling across formats and was also adjudged the Test Player of the Year in the countrys annual cricket awards on Tuesday.Devon Conway won the mens ODI and T2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021