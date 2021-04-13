AirAsia India extends partnership with Airbus arm NAVBLUE

Budget carrier AirAsia India has extended its partnership with European aviation major Airbus' flight operations software subsidiary, NAVBLUE, the airline said on Tuesday.

AirAsia India is a NAVBLUE customer since it started operations in 2014.

The NAVBLUE solutions portfolio provides a path for AirAsia India to grow and expand its operations domestically and internationally, the Bengaluru-based airline said in a release.

AirAsia (India) Limited has signed a long-term agreement with NAVBLUE to use N-Flight Planning, Airport Obstacle Database (AODB), and Flysmart+ services, it said.

Besides, the airline has also signed up for Navigation+, it said. Navigation+ data can be used for many systems such as on-board flight management, flight simulators, Air Traffic Management System, mission planning, and ground positioning systems.

"We are excited to be associated with NAVBLUE which offers unique and diverse portfolio solutions for managing flight operations. With our common innovative vision, we look forward to working with NAVBLUE in improving our operational efficiency," said Manish Uppal, Head of Operations at AirAsia India.

The connected and automated Operational Control Center suite enables AirAsia India to continue its focus on efficiency, meeting the challenges of a growing fleet and route network, AirAsia India said.

Navigation+ will provide the airline with a comprehensive and accurate navigation database. This cost-effective solution will also enable future Airbus Take-Off Surveillance and Monitoring functions (TOS-2), it said.

A joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia Investment Limited of Malaysia, AirAsia India currently flies to 19 destinations in the country with 26 Airbus A320 aircraft.

