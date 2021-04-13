Left Menu

Novavax says supply shortages delaying full-speed production of its COVID-19 vaccine

Novavax Inc has pushed back the timeline for hitting its production target of 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per month until the third quarter due to supply shortages including bags used to grow cells, a company spokeswoman told Reuters. Novavax executives had previously said full-scale vaccine production could be achieved by mid-year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-04-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 15:32 IST
Novavax says supply shortages delaying full-speed production of its COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Picture Image Credit: Twitter (@Novavax)

Novavax Inc has pushed back the timeline for hitting its production target of 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per month until the third quarter due to supply shortages including bags used to grow cells, a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

Novavax executives had previously said full-scale vaccine production could be achieved by mid-year. The company told Reuters in January it expected to reach full production capacity by May or June. "We said during our earnings call that we expect all capacity to be online by around mid-year. We're continuing to refine that timing as we get closer, which now leads us to think we're online/at full capacity by Q3," Novavax communications director Amy Speak said by email on Monday.

"There are some supply shortages that come and go that have contributed to the revision in timing," she added. "These have included things like the bioreactor bags and filters." Novavax could receive UK regulatory authorization for its vaccine as early as this month after releasing impressive UK trial data. It anticipates clearance in the United States could come as early as May after soon-to-be-released data from its U.S. vaccine trial are reviewed by regulators.

The Maryland-based company is one of several COVID-19 vaccine makers that have had to push back production timelines due to industrywide shortages of raw materials and difficulties getting plants up and running. Reuters reported last month that Novavax had delayed a planned deal to ship at least 100 million doses of its two-shot vaccine to the European Union, in part because of supply challenges.

In a Saturday interview with the Guardian, Novavax Chief Executive Stan Erck said the company has faced difficulties sourcing key production materials including single-use bags used to grow vaccine cells. "Single-use bags are facing critical shortages and delays," said Mark Womack, a chief business officer of AGC Biologics, a contract manufacturer that is producing materials used in Novavax's vaccine.

Data released in March from the UK trial showed the vaccine to be highly effective against the original strain of the novel coronavirus as well as the more contagious and deadly variant first discovered in Britain and now rampant in Europe and the United States. The data also suggests the shot provides some protection against a highly concerning variant that emerged in South Africa, which some drugmakers have said may require a booster shot to address.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Mandatory lockdowns vital to curbing Germany's third wave- Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday said her decision to ask parliament for temporary powers that enables her government to enforce nationwide coronavirus lockdowns was necessary to curb a third wave of the pandemic in Germany.For the situa...

Equity indices rebound led by auto stocks

Equity benchmark indices closed 1.3 per cent higher on Tuesday as the government fast-tracked emergency approvals for foreign-produced Covid vaccines amid alarming spike of coronavirus infections across India.The BSE SP Sensex closed 661 po...

Govt fast-tracks approval for foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines cleared in other countries

With an aim to expand the basket of COVID-19 vaccines and enhance the pace of inoculation in India, the central government on Tuesday said it has fast-tracked emergency approval for foreign-produced jabs that have been granted similar clear...

ICPA demand stay on Breath Analyser test amid raging COVID-19, writes to DGCA

By Ashoke Raj Pilots union of national carrier Air India AI, Indian Commercial Pilots Association ICPA, on Tuesday wrote a letter to Director General of Civil Aviation DGCA Arun Kumar requesting to put a temporary stay on Breath Analyser BA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021