1,000 profitable solutions to solve climate change: Bertrand Piccard

Bertrand Piccard's non-profit organisation Solar Impulse Foundation said on Tuesday it has officially passed the mark of 1,000-plus identified solutions to protect the environment in a financially profitable way.

ANI | Lausanne | Updated: 13-04-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 16:54 IST
The first copy of solutions will be presented by Piccard at COP26 Climate Summit. Image Credit: ANI

Bertrand Piccard's non-profit organisation Solar Impulse Foundation said on Tuesday it has officially passed the mark of 1,000-plus identified solutions to protect the environment in a financially profitable way. These solutions are technologies, products, processes or services coming from startups and big companies. They cover the sectors of water, energy, construction, mobility, industry and agriculture.

By giving decision-makers the tools to adopt much more ambitious energy and environmental policies, the foundation will help them set a roadmap to reach their carbon neutrality goals before 2050. "We now have the proof that enough solutions exist to make our world more profitable, efficient and sustainable already today. Therefore, no excuses left for decision-makers to pretend that ecology is too expensive, hurts the economy and destroys jobs," said Piccard.

The first Cleanprint will be presented by Piccard at the COP26 Climate Summit in November at Glasgow before initiating a new round the world journey. The foundation will organise the solutions under a solutions guide that allows individuals, businesses and governments to find and implement concrete solutions at scale. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

