Left Menu

Govt to implement mandatory gold hallmarking from Jun 1

The government on Tuesday said it is fully prepared to implement mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts from June 1, 2021.Gold hallmarking is a purity certification of the precious metal and is voluntary in nature at present.The Centre, in November 2019, had announced that hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts would be made mandatory across the country from January 15, 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 18:03 IST
Govt to implement mandatory gold hallmarking from Jun 1

The government on Tuesday said it is fully prepared to implement mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts from June 1, 2021.

Gold hallmarking is a purity certification of the precious metal and is voluntary in nature at present.

The Centre, in November 2019, had announced that hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts would be made mandatory across the country from January 15, 2021. The government had given jewellers more than a year to shift to hallmarking and register themselves with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

But the deadline was extended for four months till June 1 after the jewellers sought more time to implement in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

''No extension has been sought. BIS is already fully energised and involved in giving approvals to jewellers for hallmarking, ''Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan said in a virtual press conference here.

Elaborating more, BIS Director-General Pramod Kumar Tiwari said, ''From June, we are fully prepared to implement (mandatory hallmarking). And at present, we have received no proposal to extend the date.'' So far, 34,647 jewellers have registered with the BIS.

''In the next one-two months, we expect registration of about 1 lakh jewellers,'' he said, adding that the registration process has been made online and automatic.

From June 1, jewellers will be allowed to sell only 14, 18 and 22 carats of gold jewellery.

The BIS is already running a hallmarking scheme for gold jewellery since April 2000, and around 40 per cent of gold jewellery is being hallmarked currently.

According to the BIS, the mandatory hallmarking will protect the public against lower caratage and ensure consumers do not get cheated while buying gold ornaments and get the purity as marked on the ornaments.

India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of the jewellery industry. In volume terms, the country imports 700-800 tonne of gold annually.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Google Photos' improved video editor arrives on Android

Androids Google Photos application is being upgraded with the improved video editing tools that were previously only available to iOS users. As per The Verge, Android Police spotted the rollout and reported that it appears to be available f...

EC an independent body, must have seen something wrong with Mamata's statement: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday said Election Commission is an independent body and it must have noticed something wrong with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees statements before putting the ban. E...

Suez Canal chief: Vessel impounded amid financial dispute

Egyptian authorities impounded a massive cargo vessel that blocked the Suez Canal last month amid a financial dispute with its owner, the canal chief and a judicial official said Tuesday.Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie said the hulking Ever Given woul...

Lebanon's Hariri to ask Russia for economic assistance at Moscow meetings -RIA

Lebanese Prime Minister designate Saad al-Hariri intends to ask Russia for economic assistance during a visit to Moscow later this week, the RIA news agency cited his special representative as saying on Tuesday.The request will be related t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021