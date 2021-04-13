Left Menu

J-K govt has adopted 5-pronged approach for effective transformation of tourism: L-G

To facilitate ease of travel, night time operations have also been allowed at the Srinagar airport, he added.Experts believe that the transport sector and rural and urban economies also benefit greatly through expansive cooperation in tourism, Sinha said.Lately, similar effects have started emerging in Jammu Kashmir also, he observed.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-04-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 22:05 IST
J-K govt has adopted 5-pronged approach for effective transformation of tourism: L-G

The Jammu and Kashmir government has adopted a five-pronged approach for effective transformation of tourism in the union territory and the sector is being developed as per the vision of sustainable development goals, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday.

Virtually addressing a conference on 'tapping tourism potential of Kashmir' here, the L-G said a comprehensive mechanism was being laid down to provide the best facilities to corporate golfers, tourists and food connoisseurs.

Sinha observed that despite setbacks faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UT administration has taken sufficient steps for the revival of tourism in J&K and for providing employment to individuals associated with the sector.

Tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir is being developed as per the vision of sustainable development goals, he said. Besides, dedicated focus is being given to strengthen the hospitality segment and for establishing a robust tourism infrastructure system, he added.

The Lt governor said tourism in Jammu and Kashmir has immense potential. It needs to be explored properly. There are many tourist places in Kashmir which are favourites of the film industry.

''But apart from that, there are hundreds of more unexplored places, which people are not aware of,'' Sinha said.

We are working towards developing state-of-the-art resources through public and private investment. The golden era of Kashmir would once again be brought back to the silver screen through the New Film Policy, which will be announced by the J&K administration within a few days, he added.

He further said that a number of policy interventions have been made to provide financial support to various stakeholders from the tourism sector. To facilitate ease of travel, night time operations have also been allowed at the Srinagar airport, he added.

Experts believe that the transport sector and rural and urban economies also benefit greatly through expansive cooperation in tourism, Sinha said.

Lately, similar effects have started emerging in Jammu & Kashmir also, he observed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

ECI issues notice to TMC leader for "dreadful game will be played" remark

The Election Commission of India ECI on Tuesday showcaused the Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal for his comment that a dreadful game will be played in the ongoing elections in the state, an official said.The ECI...

AAP slams BJP-ruled MCD over Shastri Park furniture market fire

Senior AAP leader and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj Tuesday said a massive fire had gutted close to 272 municipal corporation stalls here but not one representative of the BJP-ruled MCD had visited the spot yet. He said that after a c...

AIIMS' RDA runs 7-day COVID-19 vaccination drive for resident doctors

All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMSs Resident Doctors Association RDA is running a seven-day vaccination drive against COVID-19 for resident doctors who missed their doses due to their busy schedule. The RDA wants mess and other a...

UNHCR supporting Mexico amid sharp increase in number of asylum claims

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is supporting Mexico to strengthen and expand its asylum procedures, amid a sharp increase in the number of people seeking asylum in the country.In the first quarter of 2021, Mexicos Commission for Refugee Assi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021