European medicine watchdog EMA: aware of US J&J vaccine pause

The European medicines watchdog on Tuesday said it was aware of a decision by its U.S. counterpart to pause the administration of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine due to rare instances of blood clots.

In a statement the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it is not clear there is a link between the vaccine and the incidents and its safety committee is continuing a review announced last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)