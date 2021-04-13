Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-04-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 23:09 IST
Bengal govt urges business houses to step up COVID protection measures

West Bengal government on Tuesday urged industry houses to step up COVID-19 protocol measures in the wake of the spike in infection due to the second wave.

Chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay met the representatives of all the leading chambers including Indian Chamber, Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Bharat Chamber, Merchants Chamber, CII, FICCI, BNCCI, Confederation of West Bengal Trade Associations (CWBTA) among others.

Chambers of industry and associations are urged to do their best to help contain the infection, a release said adding the government requested them to again step up COVID-19 protocol and to help members in organising workplace vaccinations.

CWBTA, which is representative of small businesses, have issued a circular to the member associations urging them to operate markets between 11 am to 5 pm. It said markets may operate on alternate days to reduce congregation of people, president Sushil Poddar said.

