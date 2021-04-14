Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Sweden's new COVID-19 infections jumped to the second highest in Europe, while the United States paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over rare blood clots, with South Africa also suspending the rollout of the shot.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 02:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 02:13 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sweden's new COVID-19 infections jumped to the second highest in Europe, while the United States paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over rare blood clots, with South Africa also suspending the rollout of the shot. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* The European Commission is seeking clarification from Johnson & Johnson about the company's "completely unexpected" announcement of delays in vaccine deliveries to the EU. * Belgium will continue vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson jab for the moment, while the Dutch medicines regulator said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the possible risks.

* Norway will start to unwind some restrictions and allow more people to gather from Friday, while the Dutch government extended most pandemic lockdown restrictions including a nighttime curfew. AMERICAS

* White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said the United States has more than enough vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna to keep up the pace of vaccinations during a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's shot. * Mexico aims to have developed a vaccine against COVID-19 that could be granted approval for emergency use this year, a senior official said.

* Canada said it was talking to Johnson & Johnson about reports that its vaccine might cause rare blood clots, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a surge in dangerous virus variants could threaten progress made so far. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India will fast-track emergency approvals for vaccines authorised by Western countries and Japan. Its richest state, Maharashtra, will impose stringent curbs on industry and e-commerce for 15 days to slow rising infections. * Japan's western region of Osaka reported a record number of 1,099 daily infections as a new strain of the virus fuelled a rebound in cases.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced new restrictions for the first two weeks of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan to contain surging infections.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * U.S. infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said AstraZeneca's vaccine had good efficacy, but safety concerns needed to be straightened out and it might not be needed for Americans because of supplies of other shots.

* Novavax Inc has pushed back the timeline for hitting its production target of 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per month until the third quarter due to supply shortages. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* A gauge of global shares rose to record highs, led by surging technology-related stocks, as Treasury bond yields eased after U.S. consumer price data for March showed the pace of inflation was not rising wildly. * U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in more than 8-1/2 years in March as increased vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus unleashed pent-up demand, kicking off what most economists expect will be a brief period of higher inflation.

(Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Anita Kobylinska; Edited by Lisa Shumaker and Anil D'Silva)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil Senate leader merges inquiries into handling of pandemic

Brazils Senate leader Rodrigo Pacheco said on Tuesday that a congressional inquiry into the governments handling of the COVID-19 pandemic will include federal health resources distributed to states.The decision merges two rival proposed con...

Brazil registers 3,808 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday

Brazil registered 3,808 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 82,186 additional coronavirus cases, according to data released by the nations Health Ministry.The South American country has now registered 358,425 total COVID-19 deaths and 13,599,994...

Museums must not be overlooked in pandemic recovery, UNESCO chief warns

According to the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization UNESCO, the entire cultural sector has been severely affected by the pandemic, with museums hit particularly hard. 80. Thats how much some museums lost in both visitor...

U.S. FDA to scrutinize vaccine design behind COVID-19 shots linked to blood clots

With two COVID-19 vaccines now under scrutiny for possible links to very rare cases of blood clots in the brain, U.S. government scientists are focusing on whether the specific technology behind the shots may be contributing to the risk. In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021