Tesco reports 2 bln pounds profit after exceptionally strong sales

Tesco reports 2 bln pounds profit after exceptionally strong salesReuters | London | Updated: 14-04-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 11:44 IST
Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, on Wednesday beat its guidance by reporting total retail operating profit before exceptionals of 1.99 billion pounds ($2.74 billion) after seeing "exceptionally strong" sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.
($1 = 0.7257 pounds)
