Kairali TV News Picks TVU Again in Expanding Its Live Broadcast Capabilities

Leading India News Broadcaster Adds to Its Current Portfolio of TVUIP Based Solutions for Live Story Coverage of the Kerala State Elections MUMBAI, India, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks, the market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, today announces that Kairali News, one of the leading Malayalam news channels, has purchased additional IP-based ENG equipment from the company as a part of the news channel's effort to continue providing innovative and varied programming content to its viewers during the upcoming Kerala State Elections coverage. Kairali TV had deployed other TVU solutions previously for live video acquisition in the field and because of that successful experience decided on acquiring additional remote production gear for daily use.

''TVU has been very important in helping us to enhance our live field coverage and provide more flexibility in our news gathering efforts. Based on our past experience with TVU technology, reliability and support, we were very glad to turn to them again as a partner to help us with comprehensive live coverage of this important election,'' said Biju Radhakrishnan. ''TVU's innovative IP and cloud-based solutions are sure to deliver the lowest latency, fastest boot time, best transmission quality under any environment and long battery charge for sustained use. We've seen how their IS+ technology together with HEVC have consistently delivered outstanding picture quality using lower data bandwidth.'' ''We are honored to have Kairali TV choose us again for their live broadcast solutions needs and appreciate their trust in us to provide them with the latest technology,'' said Sushant Rai, Vice President, Sales - South Asia, Middle East and Africa, TVU Networks. ''We have extensive global experience helping broadcasters with live elections coverage including the recent 2020 US Presidential Election. Our portable 5G ready TVU One mobile cellular pack transmitter makes it very easy for camera crews to live broadcast practically from anywhere in 1080p60 HD.'' TVU offers solutions across the entire broadcast workflow from acquisition to production to distribution. During COVID, IP and cloud based TVU Anywhere, TVU Producer 3.0 and TVU Grid have seen strong adoption by broadcasters for live video coverage.The TVU Anywhere app enables users to instantly capture and transmit live video from anywhere using robust built-in features such as picture-in-picture, Split Screen, IFB and Return Video Feed. TVU Anywhere is simple to use - just download it to a mobile phone or laptop, open the application and start transmitting live. TVU Anywhere can combine any available WiFi with the phone's cellular connection for even more reliable transmission. TVU Anywhere also features patented TVU IS+ for transmission reliability and HEVC encoding for improved video compression.

TVU Producer 3.0 allows amateurs to professionals to produce professional quality multicamera live video without needing extensive training. As a cloud-based video production platform, it uses a web interface from any standard web browser. TVU Producer 3.0 incorporates TVU Partyline, a Real Time Interactive Layer (RTIL) which enables production crews, talent, and guests to interact with each other in real-time, as if they are in the same physical location. In addition, TVU Producer 3.0 delivers robust features including patented zero latency frame accurate switching technology, professional graphics/overlay capabilities, instant replay, PIP/dual/quad multi-view and the ability to simultaneously output directly to social media platforms and CDNs as well as SDI through a TVU Receiver. It also features a separate audio mix interface with independent input channel level control, pan, mute and solo monitor functions.

TVU Grid provides point-to-multipoint switching, routing and distribution of live video over IP and is highly scalable. TVU Grid allows news stations globally to share and exchange live broadcast quality video feeds reliably with virtually no latency. It uses a standard internet connection to deliver live video from one place to many others, resolving the need for traditional expensive fiber and satellite. TVU Grid Link provides a video preview from hundreds of news agencies and has embedded rich metadata to help with live content search.

Added Sushant Rai, ''TVU continues to be in the forefront of helping broadcasters with moving to IP and cloud-based live video workflows. In providing automated and AI-based solutions, we can deliver an efficient and cost-effective story-centric workflow for a streamlined Media Supply Chain.'' More information about TVU's full product line can be found at www.tvunetworks.com.

About TVU Networks TVU Networks is a global organization with more than 3,000 customers using its IP and cloudbased workflow solutions across multiple industries including news, entertainment media, sports, corporate, streaming, houses of worship and government. Through the use of AI and automation driven technology, TVU helps broadcasters realize an efficient metadata and story-centric workflow through its TVU MediaMind platform for live video content acquisition, indexing, production,distribution and management. The company has been on the forefront of developing the tools needed to revolutionize and streamline the Media Supply Chain. TVU is a critical part of the operations of many major media companies worldwide and is a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner.

