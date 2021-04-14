Norwegian Air to raise more money than planned, CEO says

Norwegian Air now aims to raise up to 6 billion crowns ($711 million) in fresh capital before emerging from bankruptcy protection next month, more than the 4.5 billion originally planned, the company said on Wednesday.

"We want to take a conservative approach at a time when the pandemic and travel restrictions continue to create unpredictability in the travel sector," Chief Executive Jacob Schram said in a statement.

($1 = 8.4380 Norwegian crowns)

