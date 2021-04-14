AstraZeneca, commodity stocks pull FTSE 100 higher; Tesco caps gains
London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Wednesday helped by gains in heavyweight mining and oil stocks and AstraZeneca shares, while Tesco slipped to the bottom of the index after reporting a 20% drop in full-year pretax profit.Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 12:58 IST
London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Wednesday helped by gains in heavyweight mining and oil stocks and AstraZeneca shares, while Tesco slipped to the bottom of the index after reporting a 20% drop in full-year pretax profit. The blue-chip index rose 0.1% with drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc adding 1.5% after China's health regulator approved Tagrisso, its lung cancer treatment, as adjuvant treatment for patients with early-stage lung cancer.
Miners rose, with Glencore Plc adding 1.7% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral". Oil and gas stocks rose 0.1% on tracking higher crude prices.
However, gains were capped by Britain's biggest retailer Tesco which tumbled 4.1% as the cost of adapting the business for a pandemic wiped out its "exceptionally strong" sales. The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index traded 0.1%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AstraZeneca Plc
- China
- Tesco
- Goldman Sachs
- Britain
- AstraZeneca
- London
- FTSE
ALSO READ
Report says Britain is a model for racial equality
More to be done, but Britain a model for racial equality -report
Sterling edges higher as Britain gets ready for April re-opening
Report says Britain is a model for racial equality
Countries must cut emissions this decade to avoid climate disaster later -Britain