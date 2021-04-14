Left Menu

AYUSH Ministry's manufacturing unit IMPCL achieves highest-ever turnover of over Rs 160 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 13:56 IST
AYUSH Ministry's manufacturing unit IMPCL achieves highest-ever turnover of over Rs 160 crore

With its products attracting more buyers, Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL), the public sector manufacturing unit of the Ministry of AYUSH, has recorded its highest-ever turnover of Rs 164 crore in 2020-21.

The company has recorded an all-time high profit of approximately Rs 12 crore, the AYUSH Ministry said.

Its previous highest turnover was Rs 97 crore in 2019-20.

This growth is reflective of the fast-growing adoption of AYUSH products and services by the public following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said.

Adding another feather in IMPCL's cap, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently recommended its 18 Ayurvedic products for WHO-GMP/COPP certification subject to certain observations in March 2021. The WHO provides 'World Health Organization, Good Manufacturing Practices / Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (WHO-GMP/CoPP)' certification to companies after conducting an inspection. This certification is an endorsement of the quality of IMPCL's products. It will help IMPCL to commence export of quality medicines.

IMPCL is one of the most trusted manufacturers of AYUSH medicines in the country and is known for the authenticity of its formulations.

''During the COVID-19 pandemic, it was able to cater to the needs of the country in the shortest time, probably the first company in the country to provide Immuno boosting medicines as AurakshaImmuno Boosting Kit. At Rs 350, it is one of the lowest-priced such kits and is also available on Amazon. Nearly 2 lakh such kits have been sold in the last two months,'' the statement said.

At present, IMPCL is manufacturing 656 classical Ayurvedic, 332 Unani and 71 proprietary Ayurvedic medicines for various diseases spectrum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

International Online Travel Company Kiwi.com Achieves 100% SLA Success Rate with Hiver

Hivers automations have streamlined email workflow for Kiwis business development team, improving their overall efficiency, and saving them 167 hours every month Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Kiwi.com, one of the five biggest online ...

Parties doing politics in name of Ambedkar: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday accused rival political parties of indulging in politics in the name of B R Ambedkar, and asserted that only the BSP can fulfil his dreams.In a statement issued here, Mayawati said that despit...

PM Modi prioritising WB polls over people's lives: Maha Cong

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce a national lockdown only after the elections in West Bengal are over, as he is prioritising polls over peoples lives.Speaking to rep...

SA suspends rollout of J&J COVID-19 vaccine as precautionary measure

South Africa has suspended the rollout of the Johnson Johnson JJ COVID-19 vaccine as a precautionary measure.This comes after the United States Food and Drug Administration FDA and Centres for Disease Control and Prevention CDC paused the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021