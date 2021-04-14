Left Menu

UK hourly productivity rises by 0.4% in 2020 - ONS

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-04-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 14:11 IST
British economic output per hour worked rose by 0.4% last year, official figures showed on Wednesday, despite a fall of nearly 10% in total output last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Although there was substantial volatility during the year; this contrasts with a slow and steady decline in productivity during the 2008-09 economic downturn," the ONS said.

Output per hour in the final quarter of 2020 was 0.7% lower than a year earlier, a smaller decline than a flash estimate of a 1.1% decline.

Also Read: UK opposition leader says 'British instinct' likely to oppose COVID passports

