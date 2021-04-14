Left Menu

India's first most affordable E-vehicles ready to be launched next month

Chhattisgarh-based startup RedMoto XEV launches three new Electric vehicle Models which will be available to buyers in the Indian market from May 21.

ANI | Chhattisgarh (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 14-04-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 17:02 IST
RedMoto XEV. Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chhattisgarh-based startup RedMoto XEV launches three new Electric vehicle Models which will be available to buyers in the Indian market from May 21. The use of these Eco-friendly vehicles will help to control pollution and will also help in maintaining an eco-friendly environment. These vehicles are designed to be launched in the auto sector after high-quality testing and special thing is that their price will also be very economical, compared to other vehicles range.

The company's Founder and CEO Jitendra says, his company is preparing to sell these E-vehicles to people at an affordable price with better design. He added these E-bikes will prove to be the first such affordable bikes which will cost between 80 thousand to 85 thousand rupees only, while the cost of scooters will be between 65 thousand to 72 thousand rupees only. These E-vehicles are designed with state-of-the-art technology. Consumers can run these vehicles around up to 60 km, after charging them for four hours. He said vehicle models are ICAT tested in low-speed category with a 48V system, with optional battery type of Lithium or VRLA. Keeping in mind the needs of the consumers, the company has given special attention to make the look of these vehicles very attractive and keeping their prices to a minimum. The company says these vehicles will consume very few electricity units to be charged. Based on the testing of the vehicles done under the prescribed standards, the company says that consumers will be able to run these vehicles for about 1000 km at a cost of just Rs 200.

These two-wheeler E-vehicles have been launched by the company in Chhattisgarh, but these vehicles will be made available to consumers in other states of India as well. The company is also working on its plan to make its E-vehicles reach more and more people in different parts of India. CEO says, preparations to sell these vehicles in other main cities of India have been completed and on May 21, new E-vehicles will also start selling in another place of India apart from Chhattisgarh. RedMoto says, currently three models of E-vehicles are ready for sale, but the company is also trying to roll out other series of E-vehicles in the Indian market soon. Along with this, the company says that these E-vehicles will help in controlling pollution and people will also get rid of the hassle of getting in lines to buy petrol. The company claims that there will not be much expenditure on the maintenance of these vehicles, due to which there will be no extra burden on the pocket of the consumers.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

