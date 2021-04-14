Left Menu

Stricter COVID-19 curbs come into force in Maharashtra

PTI | Mumba | Updated: 14-04-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 20:06 IST
Stricter COVID-19 curbs come into force in Maharashtra

The tough new measures announced by the Maharashtra government for the next 15 days to break the COVID-19 transmission chain and curb the rising cases came into force on Wednesday night.

The ''lockdown-like'' restrictions, which exclude essential services, became operational at 8 pm and will remain in force till 7 am on May 1.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in his address via social media to the people of the state on Tuesday night, had announced the sweeping restrictions, curtailing the movement of people and non-essential activities, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country's worst-hit state.

Section 144 of CrPC, prohibiting assembly of five or more people at one spot, will be in force during the period, Thackeray had said, but refrained from terming the new curbs as a lockdown.

All essential services, including medical stores, hospitals, supply of medicines, among others will remain operational, according to a government notification.

The local transport, including Mumbai's suburban trains, will function only for personnel involved in essential services, it said.

Activities such as the ongoing vaccination drive, oxygen production, home delivery of food, operation of e- commerce firms, work at construction sites with residential facility and industrial units, where accommodation or transportation of personnel is available, will also remain unaffected, the notification said.

All banking and financial services, the RBI and its affiliated offices, insurance offices and pre-monsoon works will operate as usual.

However, there will be a complete ban on religious, social, cultural and political functions in the state till May 1, the notification said.

The number of participants at marriage and funeral has been capped at 25 and 20, respectively.

Barber shops, saloons, spas, schools, colleges, coaching classes, beaches, clubs, swimming pools, gyms, drama theatres and cinema halls will remain shut during the next 15 days, according to the notification.

Though roadside eateries are allowed to operate during the period, buyers can not consume food on the street and only takeaway will be available, it said.

The chief minister had also announced a financial package of Rs 5,476 crore for vulnerable sections of the society to cushion the the adverse impact of the new curbs.

PTI ND RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leaders wear saffron attire without knowing its significance: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday attacked the BJP claiming that its leaders sport saffron attire but they have no idea about the significance of the colour.Apparently referring to Prime ...

Guj: 2,200 people tested in drive-through COVID-19 testing facility

As many as 2,200 persons were administered RT-PCR tests at a drive through facility launched in Gujarats Ahmedabad city on Wednesday, an official said.The facility was launched days after the Gujarat High Court pulled up the state governmen...

Defense expert testifies Floyd died from heart disease in Chauvin murder trial

A medical expert testifying in defense of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin told the jury on Wednesday he believed that George Floyds death during last Mays arrest was the result of heart disease making his heart beat erratica...

Motor racing-Statistics for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Some statistics for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Italys Imola circuit, round two of the Formula One season Lap distance 4.909km. Total distance 309.276km 63 laps2020 winner Lewis Hamilton Britain Mercedes 2020 pole Valtteri Bottas Finla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021