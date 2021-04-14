Left Menu

Pakistan pursuing economic diplomacy to build economic ties with the world: Qureshi

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-04-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 22:26 IST
Pakistan pursuing economic diplomacy to build economic ties with the world: Qureshi

Pakistan was pursuing economic diplomacy to build ties with the world, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday.

Qureshi made the comments during Pakistan's presentation at the virtual Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Investment Fair 2021, organised by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) in New York, according to the Foreign Office here.

In his address, Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that SDGs remain one of the top national priorities of Pakistan, and the Government’s post-COVID-19 recovery, response and climate-resilience solutions are in line with the UN Agenda 2030 of Sustainable Development.

''Economic Diplomacy is now at the core of Pakistan’s foreign policy, corresponding to the leadership’s vision of an economically secure Pakistan with a shift in emphasis towards geo-economics,” he said.

Qureshi noted that Pakistan is an emerging market with great opportunities for investments in its growing economy and offers pivotal geo-economic location, regional connectivity, a huge consumer market with an expanding middle class, and a large segment of skilled, vibrant and youthful population to its valued investors.

In addition to highlighting the importance of the private sector for achieving SDGs, he emphasized that Pakistan’s continued impressive progress on the Ease-of-Doing Business rankings is a reflection of the growing confidence of investors in the recent policies of the Government.

The SDG Investment Fair is an annual platform with the goal of facilitating new partnership opportunities to generate regional and global investments in social impact projects of developing countries.

This year’s edition has been organised in a virtual format on the sidelines of the Forum on Financing for Development that is being held under Pakistan’s Presidency of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

In collaboration with the UN Development Programme, Pakistan presented a portfolio of investment-ready sustainable development projects at the Fair worth USD 2 billion, primarily in the sectors of climate change, infrastructure, and information technology, to attract international private sector investments from around the globe, according to FO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to declare it is 'time to end America's longest war' in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden will declare on Wednesday he plans to end the longest U.S. war and that it is time for American troops to come home from Afghanistan, looking to close the book on 20 years of U.S. military involvement there even as criti...

UN-Habitat and Sweden disburse direct cash transfers in COVID-19 hit Kismayo

UN-Habitat has disbursed the first tranche of direct cash transfers of USD 70 each to 250 vulnerable households in Western Kismayo as part of the COVID-19 response within a larger project funded by the Government of Sweden which addresses y...

Addis Ababa EU-Africa Green Talk held to share blue economy best practices

The Acting African Union Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment and the European Union Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries today joined more than 140 policy, community an...

BRIEF-Coinbase Global Class A Shares Open 52.4% Above Reference Price in NASDAQ debut

April 14 Reuters - COINBASE GLOBAL CLASS A SHARES OPEN AT 381 IN NASDAQ DEBUT VERSUS REFERENCE PRICE OF 250 PER SHARE Further company coverage...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021