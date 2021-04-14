Left Menu

Tata Metaliks posts Rs 74.99 cr profit in Mar qtr

During the period under review, its total income was at Rs 663.64 crore, up from Rs 524.25 crore in the year-ago quarter. A subsidiary of Tata Steel, Tata Metaliks has its manufacturing plant at Kharagpur, West Bengal, which produces the pig iron and ductile iron pipes in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 22:41 IST
Tata Metaliks posts Rs 74.99 cr profit in Mar qtr

Tata Metaliks Ltd on Wednesday posted Rs 74.99 crore net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a fall of 2.66 per cent.

The company's profit for the corresponding period in 2019-20 was at Rs 77.04 crore, Tata Metaliks Ltd said in a BSE filing. During the period under review, its total income was at Rs 663.64 crore, up from Rs 524.25 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its total expenses rose to Rs 539.71 crore from Rs 427.75 crore a year ago. A subsidiary of Tata Steel, Tata Metaliks has its manufacturing plant at Kharagpur, West Bengal, which produces the pig iron and ductile iron pipes in India. The plant's annual hot metal production capacity is 5,00,000 tonnes, out of which 2,00,000 tonnes is converted into Ductile Iron (DI) pipes and 3,00,000 tonnes into pig iron.

