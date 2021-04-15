Left Menu

WTO chief lays out global action to increase vaccine access

The head of the World Trade Organization laid out a series of actions on Wednesday for countries and drug makers to increase production of coronavirus vaccines and share them more widely and fairly. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who became WTO director-general in March, called a closed-door meeting of producers, governments and others over inequitable access, with low-income countries administering just 0.2% of 700 million global doses.

Updated: 15-04-2021 03:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 03:09 IST
WTO chief lays out global action to increase vaccine access
The head of the World Trade Organization laid out a series of actions on Wednesday for countries and drug makers to increase production of coronavirus vaccines and share them more widely and fairly.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who became WTO director-general in March, called a closed-door meeting of producers, governments and others over inequitable access, with low-income countries administering just 0.2% of 700 million global doses. Okonjo-Iweala said in concluding remarks that concerns over cross-border supply chains, including export curbs and shortages of skilled personnel, had reinforced her view that the WTO must play a central role in the response to the pandemic.

"In the coming weeks and months, we expect concrete follow-up action. These issues are not easy, but the political will and engagement from the private sector displayed today, suggests it is possible," she said. WTO members, she said, needed to reduce export restrictions and work to ease logistics and customs procedures.

They should also advance negotiations on a proposal by India and South Africa and backed by over 80 WTO members, to temporarily waive intellectual property (IP) rights of pharmaceutical companies. WTO members have discussed the issue eight times, without a breakthrough.

Western nations argue protecting IP rights encourages research and that suspending those rights would not yield a sudden surge of vaccine supply. Okonjo-Iweala said she hoped a common goal would bring parties to the middle and find a solution acceptable to all.

The WTO head urged vaccine makers to increase technology transfer to bring in new manufacturing capacity and to be transparent on contracts and pricing. Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are among the companies producing coronavirus vaccines. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told attendees the gaping divide between developed and developing countries' access to medicines, seen previously during the AIDS crisis, could not be repeated.

"As governments and leaders of international institutions, the highest standards of courage and sacrifice are demanded of us in times of crisis. The same needs to be demanded of industry," she said.

