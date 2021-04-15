Deliveroo says orders more than doubled in Q1

Food delivery company Deliveroo said its orders more than doubled in the quarter to end-March in its first trading update since its highly-anticipated listing in London last month flopped.

Growth accelerated for the fourth consecutive quarter, the company said on Thursday, with group orders up 114% year-on-year to 71 million and gross transaction value up 130% year-on-year to 1.65 billion pounds ($2.27 billion). ($1 = 0.7260 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)