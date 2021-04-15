Etrio to supply 100 Touro 3-wheelers to Zypp Electric; scale up to 1,000 units in 6-8 mths

Electric vehicle maker Etrio on Thursday said it will initially supply 100 units of its Touro brand of e-three-wheelers to logistics startup Zypp Electric for last mile delivery, and scale it up to 1,000 units in the next 6-8 months, under a recent partnership.

To start with, Zypp will deploy Etrio's Touro Mini in Delhi-NCR (Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad), which will further be bolstered by presence across geographies in the country, going forward, the EV start up said in a release.

Besides, Etrio will also provide end-to-end service support to Zypp through its dealer network along with a dedicated relationship manager for maximum uptime, it said.

Zypp, which is a formidable player in the last mile delivery segment has a fleet of over 1,000 electric scooters in its fleet.

The three-wheeler segment has been the front-runner in India's electric mobility vision by contributing over 70 per cent of overall EV sales, said the release, adding that the majority of this is in the unorganised e-rickshaw market.

“Since the launch of Touro early this year, we have seen a phenomenal response coming in from both institutional and retail customers. Touro Mini sets a new standard in the e-rickshaw/ e-loader category and the positive feedback on the product has bolstered our efforts to build best-in-class products for the last-mile delivery market,” said Deeoak MV, Co-founder and CEO, Etrio.

“We are committed to providing the best of service to upscale Zypp's three-wheeler fleet, and to our overarching goal to become an undisputed market leader in this category,” he said.

With its partnerships across e-commerce, e-grocery, hyper-local delivery merchants, Zypp delivers over three lakh shipments every day, according to the release.

Adding three-wheelers will extend their footprint and options for their customers to cover medium-to large-size shipments too. Some of their customers for which Touro would be deployed include Swiggy, Zomato, Big Basket, Apollo Pharmacy, it said.

“Zypp and Etrio share some great synergies and we are looking forward to scaling this up with both L3 and L5 models to serve the fast-growing last-mile delivery segment,” said Akash Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Zypp Electric.

According to Etrio, its three-wheelers help the logistics and e-commerce operators supervise vehicle usage and monitor the real-time status of each vehicle including the current charging level.

The company claims that Touro saves up to 60-70 per cent of the operating costs as compared to a diesel three-wheeler.

