TCPL elevates Puneet Das as President - Packaged Beverages, India, South Asia

FMCG firm Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Thursday said it has elevated Puneet Das as the company’s new President - Packaged Beverages, India and South Asia.

Das takes over from Sushant Dash who has moved to lead Tata Starbucks, said the company, earlier known as Tata Global Beverages Ltd, in a statement.

In February, TCPL had announced that Sushant Dash would join Tata Starbucks as CEO from May 1, 2021, as Navin Gurnaney was stepping down there.

Das was earlier Senior Vice President- Marketing - for the India beverages business and has been associated with TCPL since 2017.

TCPL MD and CEO Sunil D’Souza said: “This is in line with our aspiration to recognise and groom internal talent. We have an exciting time ahead for our packaged beverages business with focus on scaling up our distribution and reach, building on product innovation while strengthening the core portfolio.” Tata Starbucks is a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Consumer Products Ltd and Starbucks Corporation and operates around 200 stores in India.

