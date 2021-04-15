Left Menu

TCPL elevates Puneet Das as President - Packaged Beverages, India, South Asia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 13:53 IST
TCPL elevates Puneet Das as President - Packaged Beverages, India, South Asia

FMCG firm Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Thursday said it has elevated Puneet Das as the company’s new President - Packaged Beverages, India and South Asia.

Das takes over from Sushant Dash who has moved to lead Tata Starbucks, said the company, earlier known as Tata Global Beverages Ltd, in a statement.

In February, TCPL had announced that Sushant Dash would join Tata Starbucks as CEO from May 1, 2021, as Navin Gurnaney was stepping down there.

Das was earlier Senior Vice President- Marketing - for the India beverages business and has been associated with TCPL since 2017.

TCPL MD and CEO Sunil D’Souza said: “This is in line with our aspiration to recognise and groom internal talent. We have an exciting time ahead for our packaged beverages business with focus on scaling up our distribution and reach, building on product innovation while strengthening the core portfolio.” Tata Starbucks is a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Consumer Products Ltd and Starbucks Corporation and operates around 200 stores in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-No fans in stands: Nadal, Djokovic miss the 'energy'

Empty stands has been the new normal for tennis since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but top mens players like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they still find it difficult to maintain their intensity during matches in the absence...

Swedish Fin Min says no need for tax hikes to pay down debt after pandemic

Sweden will not have to raise taxes to restore government finances after the pandemic, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday.My view is that Swedens government debt ... will be under 40 of GDP even after the measures we have...

Denmark charges three members of Iranian opposition group for financing terrorist

Denmarks public prosecutor said on Thursday it had charged three members of an Iranian Arab opposition group for financing and supporting terrorist activity in Iran and aiding Saudi Arabian intelligence services.The three members of the Ara...

India vows to decide on foreign vaccines within 3 days to fast-track imports

India said on Friday its drugs regulator will decide on emergency-use applications for foreign COVID-19 vaccines within three working days from application, as it tries to attract Pfizer, Johnson Johnson, and Moderna to sell their shots.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021