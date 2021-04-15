Left Menu

Abhiroop Gupta appointed as the Managing Director of CICO Technologies

CICO Technologies, the forerunner in construction chemicals, announced that Abhiroop Gupta has been appointed as the company's new Managing Director, effective April 1, 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 14:08 IST
Abhiroop Gupta appointed as the Managing Director of CICO Technologies
Abhiroop Gupta, Managing Director, CICO Technologies. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): CICO Technologies, the forerunner in construction chemicals, announced that Abhiroop Gupta has been appointed as the company's new Managing Director, effective April 1, 2021. Abhiroop Gupta takes over from Anasuya Gupta, who was the Chairperson and Managing Director. She continues to be the Chairperson of CICO Technologies.

Abhiroop has been a Director and worked across crucial processes at CICO like strategy, operations, and finance to gain cross-functional knowledge and be well equipped to spearhead the organization. Commenting on the appointment, Anasuya Gupta, Chairperson, CICO Technologies, said, "I am pleased to welcome Abhiroop as the new MD of CICO Technologies. I joined CICO Technologies in 2008 as a complete novice. With support from an experienced and committed team, we have grown CICO to its current position. Now it is time to pass the baton on to Abhiroop, who has been working in the company for some time and has a fair knowledge of the construction-chemical industry, the organisation, its people and most importantly its clients. I look forward to him taking CICO Technologies into the next century with a new, young and dynamic team with support from the experienced old guard who has a wealth of knowledge."

Abhiroop Gupta, MD, CICO Technologies said, "I am excited to take on the role of Managing Director at CICO. My last few years with the company helped me garner a better understanding of the organisation and environment. As CICO gradually moves into its next century, it is a challenging and exciting time to be at the helm. We at CICO believe that foundation is the most important aspect of a structure. Over the last year, our strategy was focused on solidifying our base to address the emerging market needs. We are now set to sail and grow bigger and stronger. Together with my team, I look forward to leading the organization to newer height and further strengthen CICO's position in the industry and increasing its value for customers and employees." Gupta is a promising fourth-generation entrepreneur for CICO having immense knowledge, global exposure, and strong fundamentals. Earlier in his career, Gupta worked for EY, one of the Big Four, as a management consultant. Based out of London, he advised various FTSE 100 clients and was at the core of developing solutions on performance improvement matters. He holds a Master's in Business Administration from the renowned INSEAD - The Business School for the World. He holds a Bachelor's in Economics from the University of St. Andrews, UK.

CICO is the oldest brand in India and has been a forerunner in construction chemicals since its inception in 1930. With a legacy of over 90 years, CICO has mastered developing a comprehensive range of end-to-end permanent solutions for industrial, architectural and general construction. It has also developed efficient systems for the repair and rehabilitation industry. CICO products primarily cater to two spheres of construction chemical supply - Retail, and Infrastructure Project Partnering. The array of products meet the requirement of new construction sites, old buildings and heritage structures that need restoration. CICO expertise lies not only in their cutting-edge technology but also in their reach to the vast Indian market through a nationwide network of distributors. It caters to almost every large infrastructure project in India with a client base that includes NTPC, NPCIL, NHAI, DMRC, NHPC, L&T, HCC, NCC, to name a few.

Furthermore, CICO now holds complete ownership and is an independent entity post a successful exit for a private equity partner, ACTIS. This re-acquisition is a great milestone not only for CICO as a group but also for the entire industry as it marked one of the very few private equity investments in which the promoter regained the entire ownership. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-No fans in stands: Nadal, Djokovic miss the 'energy'

Empty stands has been the new normal for tennis since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but top mens players like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they still find it difficult to maintain their intensity during matches in the absence...

Swedish Fin Min says no need for tax hikes to pay down debt after pandemic

Sweden will not have to raise taxes to restore government finances after the pandemic, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday.My view is that Swedens government debt ... will be under 40 of GDP even after the measures we have...

Denmark charges three members of Iranian opposition group for financing terrorist

Denmarks public prosecutor said on Thursday it had charged three members of an Iranian Arab opposition group for financing and supporting terrorist activity in Iran and aiding Saudi Arabian intelligence services.The three members of the Ara...

India vows to decide on foreign vaccines within 3 days to fast-track imports

India said on Friday its drugs regulator will decide on emergency-use applications for foreign COVID-19 vaccines within three working days from application, as it tries to attract Pfizer, Johnson Johnson, and Moderna to sell their shots.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021