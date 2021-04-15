Left Menu

Reckitt, WhiteHat Jr announce scholarship to create digital hygiene solutions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 14:28 IST
Reckitt, WhiteHat Jr announce scholarship to create digital hygiene solutions

British company Reckitt and ed-tech firm WhiteHat Jr on Thursday announced a digital scholarship programme to create digital hygiene solutions under the FMCG major's CSR initiative Dettol Banega Swasth.

Under the scheme termed as 'WhiteHat Jr Swasth Bharat Tech Champs Program', 50 scholarships of Rs 50,000 will be awarded to top performers from Reckitt for creating innovative mobile apps to address hygiene and health issues, said a joint statement by both the companies.

The programme aims to inspire children in the age group of 6-18 years to reimagine health and hygiene solutions that impact all human touch-points from personal to domestic and from the community to the environment.

''We, at Dettol Banega Swasth India, believe in education as the catalyst to social change and tool to empower children.

''We wanted to provide the socially conscious minds a platform to reimagine this cause and come up with solutions that will encourage more children to join the movement and make a difference,'' Reckitt AMESA Director, External Affairs and Partnerships, Ravi Bhatnagar said.

Children are naturally creative and empathetic and since they are not predisposed to an existing concept or bound by the constraints of what's doable, the solutions end up being genuinely innovative, WhiteHat Jr CEO and Founder Karan Bajaj said.

This six-month campaign will be executed in three phases and is open for idea submissions from April 12 to May 13, 2021.

Reckitt, earlier known as RB, owns popular brands, including AirWick, Dettol, Durex, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Vanish, and Veet.

Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU top court backs bloc in ban on electric pulse fishing

The European Unions highest court on Thursday backed the blocs decision to ban as of July the practice of using electric shocks to stun fish before scooping them up in nets.The European Court of Justice dismissed a Dutch challenge arguing t...

Amid COVID surge, Delhi Police chief asks personnel to take precautions, maintain social distancing

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Thursday asked the personnel of the force to take adequate precautions, maintain social distancing and wear N-95 or 3-ply surgical masks to protect themselves. In ...

Over 1,700 test positive for COVID-19 in Kumbh Mela over 5-day period

Over 1,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area from April 10 to 14 confirming fears that one of the worlds largest religious gatherings may contribute further to the rapid rise in coronavirus cases.Medic...

L&T bags several significant work orders in Q4

Infrastructure major Larsen Toubro LT on Thursday said it has bagged significant orders in the quarter ended on March 31, 2021.In nuclear field, LT Heavy Engineering secured order for 12 steam generators SGs for 3 x 700 MWe pressurized hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021