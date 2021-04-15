Left Menu

Samsung adds smart classes to 80 more Navodaya schools

Samsung India said on Thursday it is adding smart classes to 80 new Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) schools as part of its global initiative.

15-04-2021
JNVs will now have 835 smart classes set up by Samsung in 625 schools. Image Credit: ANI

Samsung India said on Thursday it is adding smart classes to 80 new Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) schools as part of its global initiative. The company is providing digital education to less-privileged students and fulfilling its vision of #PoweringDigitalIndia by empowering the next generation of young India.

Smart classes set up by Samsung will be available at 625 JNV schools and 10 Navodaya leadership institutes in 835 classrooms across the country, impacting close to five lakh students. A majority of the new smart classes are being set up in remote rural districts like Kupwara in Jammu & Kashmir, Dahod in Gujarat, Sukma in Chhattisgarh, Darjeeling in West Bengal and Baksa in Assam. These new JNV schools are spread across 17 states.

JNV schools are run by the Ministry of Education to make modern education available to talented children from rural India. There are currently 661 JNV schools in the country. The first smart class by Samsung was established in 2013 in association with Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti and the programme has so far benefitted over 4.3 lakh students in the country.

An additional 50,000 students will benefit from the new smart classes being set up. The programme will also continue to support training of teachers. So far, over 8,000 teachers have been trained. (ANI)

