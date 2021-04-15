Left Menu

Boeing partners with Indian Aviation Academy, USC for training prog

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing on Thursday said it has partnered with the Indian Aviation Academy IAA and the University of Southern California USC for safety management system training to all stakeholders in the domestic aviation industry. Commercial aircraft operators, airports, and air traffic services are required to have a Safety Management System SMS, as per the International Civil Aviation Organisation ICAO requirement.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing on Thursday said it has partnered with the Indian Aviation Academy (IAA) and the University of Southern California (USC) for safety management system training to all stakeholders in the domestic aviation industry.

Commercial aircraft operators, airports, and air traffic services are required to have a Safety Management System (SMS), as per the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) requirement. It is considered a best practice to provide a framework for hazard identification, risk mitigation, and promotion of a positive safety culture, Boeing said in a release.

Boeing is adopting these practices as it implements an enterprise SMS to support its commitment to the highest levels of safety and quality with its products and services.

''As part of our continued commitment to safety, we are collaborating with India's civil aviation stakeholders to promote a collaborative safety culture. We have partnered with IAA and USC to introduce the Safety Management System program to India,'' Salil Gupte, President of Boeing India, said.

This is the first of a series of training that Boeing plans to organize for India's aviation ecosystem towards continued learning of best practices, the company said.

The USC-IAA program for India's civil aviation authorities focuses on modern safety management and safety assurance concepts such as risk management, root cause analysis, audits, data collection, and incident investigations to further enhance the safety, efficiency, and reliability of the country's aviation ecosystem.

''The introduction of SMS is the most significant development of aviation safety of the decade. It applies to all major operational aviation entities and draws upon the power of communication and data to identify potentially hazardous situations,'' Thomas R Anthony, Director of USC's Aviation Safety and Security Program, said.

IAA is a joint civil aviation training academy of the Airports Authority of India, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS.

The academy has collaboration with bodies such as International Air Transport Association and Airports Council International as well as with reputed management institutes to host international and national training programs on various aviation courses.

