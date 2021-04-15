SuperK raises Rs 6 crore in seed round funding

SuperK, a tech-enabled grocery retail chain for small towns on Thursday said it has raised Rs 6 crore in seed funding.

The round was led by Strive VC and saw participation from Firstcheque, Ramakant Sharma and Syndicate, serial entrepreneur Srinivas Anumolu, Anand Chandrasekaran (ex- Snapdeal CPO/Facebook Director), and many more veterans from the startup ecosystem, the company said in a release.

SuperK plans to utilise this investment for expanding its infrastructure, improving technology, and hiring talent, it said.

Batchmates at BITS Pilani, Neeraj Menta and Anil Thontepu founded SuperK in December 2019 with a vision to empower small format retail stores across India.

SuperK's system seamlessly connects warehouses, stores, and vendors via mobile apps.

They are also in the process of launching a mobile app for customers to place orders, provide financial services for customers through stores and in-store tech for engagement and marketing.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

