Wipro Q4 net profit up 27.7 pc to Rs 2,972 cr

IT company Wipro on Thursday posted a 27.7 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,972 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Wipro had posted a net profit of Rs 2,326.1 crore attributable to equity holders of the company in the same period a year ago.

The revenue of the IT firm increased by 3.4 per cent to Rs 16,245.4 crore during the reported quarter, compared to Rs 15,711 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company's consolidated net profit grew by 11 per cent to Rs 10,796.4 crore from Rs 9,722.3 crore in the previous fiscal.

The annual revenue of Wipro for 2020-21 increased by 1.5 per cent to Rs 61,943 crore from Rs 61,023.2 crore in 2019-20.

