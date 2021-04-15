Left Menu

Wipro Q4 net profit up 27.7 pc to Rs 2,972 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 16:37 IST
Wipro Q4 net profit up 27.7 pc to Rs 2,972 cr

IT company Wipro on Thursday posted a 27.7 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,972 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Wipro had posted a net profit of Rs 2,326.1 crore attributable to equity holders of the company in the same period a year ago.

The revenue of the IT firm increased by 3.4 per cent to Rs 16,245.4 crore during the reported quarter, compared to Rs 15,711 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company's consolidated net profit grew by 11 per cent to Rs 10,796.4 crore from Rs 9,722.3 crore in the previous fiscal.

The annual revenue of Wipro for 2020-21 increased by 1.5 per cent to Rs 61,943 crore from Rs 61,023.2 crore in 2019-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chanu, Jerermy eye good show at Asian Weightlifting Championship

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu will look to put her best foot forward after spending more than a year without competition when she spearheads the Indian challenge at the Asian Weightlifting Championship starting here on Friday.While th...

Slow vaccine rollout likely to hit Ukraine's growth, says central bank official

Ukraines slow vaccination rollout to fight the coronavirus pandemic was one of the reasons the central bank cut its economic growth forecast for 2021 to 3.8 from 4.2, central bank deputy governor Dmytro Sologub said on Thursday.He spoke at ...

Was waiting for such an innings for a long time, says Babar

After playing an unbeaten knock of 122 in the third T20I against South Africa, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has said that he was waiting for such an innings for a very long time. Babars knock helped Pakistan chase down a target of 204 with n...

M1xchange Raises $10 MM Led by Amazon

Delhi, India NewsVoir MSMEs across 352 Cities use the M1xchange TReDS M1xchange will expand its network across India and emerge as a comprehensive supply chain financing leader for MSMEs of all sizes MSMEs can access funds at a much lowe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021