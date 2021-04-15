Left Menu

EIB and AUMSA sign €27m loan to promote affordable rental housing in Valencia

The financing, under the framework of the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) as part of the Investment Plan for Europe, will help to create more than 450 jobs per year during the implementation phase.

EIB | Luxembourg | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:02 IST
EIB and AUMSA sign €27m loan to promote affordable rental housing in Valencia
The operation has been approved as part of the social and affordable housing investment platform in Spain approved by the EIB Board of Directors in June 2018, following similar approvals for Madrid, Zaragoza, Malaga and Seville. Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will be supporting Sociedad Anónima Municipal Actuaciones Urbanas de Valencia (AUMSA), a municipal company owned by the city of Valencia, with a loan of up to €27 million to promote affordable public rental housing. Specifically, the EIB loan will finance the construction of 323 new units, 85% of which will be in near-zero-energy buildings, and the rehabilitation of four existing ones across different locations in the city of Valencia. These investments will constitute a 54% increase in AUMSA's existing stock of affordable public rental housing.

The financing, under the framework of the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) as part of the Investment Plan for Europe, will help to create more than 450 jobs per year during the implementation phase.

Thanks to the support of the EIB and EFSI, AUMSA will enhance the flexibility and functionality of the housing market in Valencia, offering more options for low- and medium-income groups, thus helping a segment of the population that can have difficulty accessing housing. The operation will also contribute to the overall reduction of rental prices in the city, which have increased by 40% between 2015 and 2019, and will encourage the creation of businesses and additional activities, resulting in improved services and quality of life for residents.

The agreement, the first signed with AUMSA, targets different urban regeneration's objectives, including integrated urban development, social inclusion, energy efficiency (by reducing energy consumption and using renewable energies in the homes,) and climate action. The award criteria of the affordable public rental housing units will follow gender and social equality criteria.

EIB Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix, who is responsible for the Bank's operations in Spain and Portugal, said: "One of the EIB's main objectives is to promote social cohesion. For this reason, we are proud to be joining forces with Valencia city council to help people with limited resources or in situations of vulnerability to access affordable housing in these, particularly difficult times. This operation demonstrates the EIB's commitment to improving quality of life for low-income families, generating high-quality employment and helping to ensure sustainable and inclusive economic recovery in the region."

European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, said: "I warmly welcome this financing agreement between the EIB and the Valencia City Council, which is backed by the Investment Plan for Europe. This construction and rehabilitation project successfully demonstrates how targeted investment can help tackle several pressing issues at once: creating new jobs and making availably affordable, socially inclusive and energy-efficient housing options."

The Deputy Mayor of Valencia Sandra Gómez stated that the financing of 327 homes with the AUMSA plan "fulfils one of the most important duties of local government, namely to guarantee access to housing. Through this plan, which has a total budget of €54.54 million, we are providing planning solutions for many areas of the city and extending the offering of affordable public rental housing. The rental price for the new builds will be kept within €4 and €5 per square metre, which is well below the market rate. Thanks to the EIB, we are going to be able to finance a basic plan to guarantee access for families and people who face difficulties when accessing housing, such as young people and older people living alone, single-parent families, and victims of domestic violence."

The operation has been approved as part of the social and affordable housing investment platform in Spain approved by the EIB Board of Directors in June 2018, following similar approvals for Madrid, Zaragoza, Malaga and Seville.

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trade bodies seek stricter regulations for foreign e-comm platforms

Various trade bodies and groups representing small retailers on Thursday urged the government to bring in stricter regulations for foreign e-commerce companies and that alleged malpractices of such platforms be probed.Indian Sellers Collect...

Delhi: Shortage of hospital beds, plasma donors triggers flurry of SOS messages on Twitter

A man desperate to find a hospital bed for his extremely weak 60-year-old mother, another looking for anti-viral drug Remdevisir and a woman looking for a plasma donor for a friends uncle fighting for his life -- the grim COVID-19 situation...

FIR against Mamata in Cooch Behar for 'instigating' people to gherao central forces

An FIR has been lodged against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a police station here, alleging that she instigated voters to gherao central forces and that, in turn, led to the incident of firing in Sitalkuchi and the subseque...

At least one killed in anti-UN protest in eastern Congo

At least one person was killed by security forces on Thursday during protests against United Nations peacekeepers in Oicha, a town in the restive east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the towns mayor said. Residents in towns in Congos e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021