US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures jump as retail sales surge, jobless claims fall

U.S. stocks futures added to their gains on Thursday as data showed retail sales rebounded sharply in March, while jobless claims fell to 576,000 last week.

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 188 points, or 0.56%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 27 points, or 0.66%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 138.5 points, or 1%.

