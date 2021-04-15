Left Menu

Marlabs is 'Challenger' in ISG's Salesforce Ecosystem Partners Report 2021

PISCATAWAY, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, April 15, 2021 PRNewswire -- Marlabs, a leading Digital Solutions company, has been recognized by global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group ISG in its Provider Lens Salesforce Ecosystem Partners 2021 U.S. report.The report that featured 40 Salesforce providers, comparing them based on their strengths and competitive differentiators, positions Marlabs as a Product Challenger for Salesforce Implementation Services for Core Clouds as well as for Managed Application Services for Midmarket.

PTI | Piscataway | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:14 IST
Marlabs is 'Challenger' in ISG's Salesforce Ecosystem Partners Report 2021

PISCATAWAY, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlabs, a leading Digital Solutions company, has been recognized by global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) in its Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners 2021 U.S. report.

The report that featured 40 Salesforce providers, comparing them based on their strengths and competitive differentiators, positions Marlabs as a Product 'Challenger' for Salesforce Implementation Services for Core Clouds as well as for Managed Application Services for Midmarket. In addition, Marlabs has also been positioned as 'Contender' for Salesforce Implementation Services for Marketing Cloud Midmarket.

Rainer Suletzki, senior advisor at ISG, said, ''Based upon comprehensive predefined solution frameworks and deep industry expertise, Marlabs is a highly capable provider of implementation services for Salesforce, particularly for the Financial Services and Life Sciences industries. Their broad experience with implementing Salesforce Marketing Cloud including strong capabilities around robotic process automation (RPA), gives high consideration to customer-centricity as core design principle.'' Speaking of this recognition, Ravindra Dekate, Chief Delivery Officer, Marlabs, said, ''This is testimony to our focus on next-gen services that accelerate business value for our Clients. As a Summit Consulting Salesforce Partner, we have implemented more than 450+ projects, to over 100 Clients across 15 business verticals. We will continue to invest in end-to-end CRM solutions and services that encompass implementation, customization, integration, and support across the Salesforce portfolio including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Community Cloud to provide more value to our Clients.'' Marlabs has enabled some of the largest corporations in the world to raise productivity through a consultative approach to Salesforce.

About Marlabs: Marlabs designs and develops advanced digital solutions that help its clients improve business outcomes swiftly and precisely. It succeeds by harnessing the power of the Digital Collective™, which brings together design-led digital innovation with human experience, composable digital platforms, and a collaborative ecosystem of first-class technology partners and innovators. Marlabs provides digital-first strategy and advisory services, digital labs for rapid solution incubation and prototyping, and agile engineering to build and scale digital solutions, as well as prize-winning solutions in AI and analytics, cybersecurity, and IoT.

Headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey, with offices in USA, Canada, Germany and India, our 2,000+ digital experts are highly experienced technology, platform and industry specialists from the world's leading technical universities.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks AAP govt's reply on contempt plea for not complying with order on online path labs

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought response of the AAP government on a plea seeking contempt action against the authorities for not adhering to the earlier direction to take action against online health service aggregators which are opera...

Greenwood taking super-sub inspiration from Solskjaer

Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood on Thursday said that he is more than happy to be a super-sub for the club as he has perfect inspiration in the form of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Greenwood also revealed that he has heard the sto...

Trade bodies seek stricter regulations for foreign e-comm platforms

Various trade bodies and groups representing small retailers on Thursday urged the government to bring in stricter regulations for foreign e-commerce companies and that alleged malpractices of such platforms be probed.Indian Sellers Collect...

Delhi: Shortage of hospital beds, plasma donors triggers flurry of SOS messages on Twitter

A man desperate to find a hospital bed for his extremely weak 60-year-old mother, another looking for anti-viral drug Remdevisir and a woman looking for a plasma donor for a friends uncle fighting for his life -- the grim COVID-19 situation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021