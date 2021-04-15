Marlabs is 'Challenger' in ISG's Salesforce Ecosystem Partners Report 2021

PISCATAWAY, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlabs, a leading Digital Solutions company, has been recognized by global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) in its Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners 2021 U.S. report.

The report that featured 40 Salesforce providers, comparing them based on their strengths and competitive differentiators, positions Marlabs as a Product 'Challenger' for Salesforce Implementation Services for Core Clouds as well as for Managed Application Services for Midmarket. In addition, Marlabs has also been positioned as 'Contender' for Salesforce Implementation Services for Marketing Cloud Midmarket.

Rainer Suletzki, senior advisor at ISG, said, ''Based upon comprehensive predefined solution frameworks and deep industry expertise, Marlabs is a highly capable provider of implementation services for Salesforce, particularly for the Financial Services and Life Sciences industries. Their broad experience with implementing Salesforce Marketing Cloud including strong capabilities around robotic process automation (RPA), gives high consideration to customer-centricity as core design principle.'' Speaking of this recognition, Ravindra Dekate, Chief Delivery Officer, Marlabs, said, ''This is testimony to our focus on next-gen services that accelerate business value for our Clients. As a Summit Consulting Salesforce Partner, we have implemented more than 450+ projects, to over 100 Clients across 15 business verticals. We will continue to invest in end-to-end CRM solutions and services that encompass implementation, customization, integration, and support across the Salesforce portfolio including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Community Cloud to provide more value to our Clients.'' Marlabs has enabled some of the largest corporations in the world to raise productivity through a consultative approach to Salesforce.

About Marlabs: Marlabs designs and develops advanced digital solutions that help its clients improve business outcomes swiftly and precisely. It succeeds by harnessing the power of the Digital Collective™, which brings together design-led digital innovation with human experience, composable digital platforms, and a collaborative ecosystem of first-class technology partners and innovators. Marlabs provides digital-first strategy and advisory services, digital labs for rapid solution incubation and prototyping, and agile engineering to build and scale digital solutions, as well as prize-winning solutions in AI and analytics, cybersecurity, and IoT.

Headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey, with offices in USA, Canada, Germany and India, our 2,000+ digital experts are highly experienced technology, platform and industry specialists from the world's leading technical universities.

