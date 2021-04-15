Left Menu

Euro area yields dip, focus back on supply with Irish 20-year bond

While demand for Spain and Austria's bonds fell over the course of their deals, demand rose even as Ireland cut the yield on offer, from 23 billion euros at the start of the sale. Overall, Rabobank's head of rates strategy Richard McGuire said demand for long-dated bonds remained positive.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:36 IST
Euro area yields dip, focus back on supply with Irish 20-year bond

Benchmark German bond yields fell from four-week highs on Thursday as the market turned its focus back to issuance with a long-dated bond sale by Ireland. Ireland received 35 billion euros ($41.88 billion) of demand for a new 20-year bond that will raise 3.5 billion euros, slightly higher than the target reported by Reuters on Wednesday. The deal came hot on the heels of long-dated issuance from Austria and Spain this week and Italy last week, which issued up to 50-year maturities.

Long-dated issuance has resurfaced after dying down in February when the bond sell-off driven by growth and inflation expectations hit longer-dated bonds particularly hard, as they are more sensitive to a rise in underlying rates. Bond yields move inversely with prices. While demand for Spain and Austria's bonds fell over the course of their deals, demand rose even as Ireland cut the yield on offer, from 23 billion euros at the start of the sale.

Overall, Rabobank's head of rates strategy Richard McGuire said demand for long-dated bonds remained positive. "The sell-off has meant that these deals are more attractive, they're cheaper," McGuire said.

Euro zone bond yields fell on Thursday. Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the region, was down 2 basis points to -0.28% at 1248 GMT, after touching its highest in four weeks at -0.249% in early trade. Bond yields brushed aside economic data from the United States, extending their fall even as U.S. retail sales rose far more and initial state unemployment benefits claims fell much more than expected, in further signs of economic recovery in the U.S.

And with market gauges of inflation expectations barely changed on Thursday , Rabobank's McGuire saw little fundamental drive in the drop in yields. Earlier, Mizuho analysts said that the German 10-year yield's move above -0.26% "would be significant in breaking the tight range that has held since end-Feb".

Verbal intervention and an acceleration of the ECB's bond purchases had calmed euro area bonds in March and German yields dropped then. But they are rising again in April and have underperformed U.S. Treasuries, whose yields have fallen this month.

Mizuho analysts expect Germany's 10-year yield to rise to -0.15% by the end of the second quarter. ($1 = 0.8356 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks AAP govt's reply on contempt plea for not complying with order on online path labs

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought response of the AAP government on a plea seeking contempt action against the authorities for not adhering to the earlier direction to take action against online health service aggregators which are opera...

Greenwood taking super-sub inspiration from Solskjaer

Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood on Thursday said that he is more than happy to be a super-sub for the club as he has perfect inspiration in the form of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Greenwood also revealed that he has heard the sto...

Trade bodies seek stricter regulations for foreign e-comm platforms

Various trade bodies and groups representing small retailers on Thursday urged the government to bring in stricter regulations for foreign e-commerce companies and that alleged malpractices of such platforms be probed.Indian Sellers Collect...

Delhi: Shortage of hospital beds, plasma donors triggers flurry of SOS messages on Twitter

A man desperate to find a hospital bed for his extremely weak 60-year-old mother, another looking for anti-viral drug Remdevisir and a woman looking for a plasma donor for a friends uncle fighting for his life -- the grim COVID-19 situation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021