Left Menu

It's Summer Holidays - stay safe & play safe with Funskool's 'Roll Out' of a diverse range of new product offerings

The exciting annual tradition continues as Funskool India Ltd., India's leading toy manufacturer, returns to launch a wide assortment of eagerly awaited engaging and exciting toys, games, and puzzles to help fill children's summer holidays with non-stop fun.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:37 IST
It's Summer Holidays - stay safe & play safe with Funskool's 'Roll Out' of a diverse range of new product offerings
Funskool Summer Combo 21. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The exciting annual tradition continues as Funskool India Ltd., India's leading toy manufacturer, returns to launch a wide assortment of eagerly awaited engaging and exciting toys, games, and puzzles to help fill children's summer holidays with non-stop fun. The 40 new launches are from a plethora of diverse categories, which will not only encourage development of multiple skills - cognitive, physical, social and emotional but will also provide an ideal opportunity for parents to engage fully with their children during these challenging times.

Introducing a new meaning of fun, and being true to kids-always, Funskool has launched an exciting range of outdoor traditional games like Kho Kho and Kabaddi which can now be played as an indoor board game within the safe confines of your home. Lagori, Gilli Danda, Spinning Top and Golli are some of the other exciting outdoor games that have also been launched under the traditional game series. All set to raise the bar, Deluxe Chess and Deluxe Chinese Checkers, all made of high-quality wood, with unique designs and enduring durability are just some of the great new generic games that are being introduced this summer.

Just because school is out doesn't mean the learning has to stop. Parents can keep their kids engaged and learning with the new range of educational Flashcards comprising of Alphabet, Numbers and Fruits, thereby ensuring a solid learning foundation for pre-schoolers or if your child is a bit older, let their imagination run wild as they discover playing with Science Kits that are STEM-based, that enable children to understand theoretical concepts more easily through practical applications. Riding around or playing "Doctor" in the summer is a favourite childhood memory for many. Children can ride and play into summer in style with unique role play toys such as The Doctor Dough Kit which aims to help them understand the responsibilities of a doctor and the Complete Kitchen Set which aims to encourage them to imagine themselves as a Master Chef.

Last but not least, historical tales based on the popular Panchatantra fables and legendary national heroes are converted into intriguing puzzles for children of age 4 and above through the Traditional Indian Story Series and Historic Character Series, attempting to enhance a child's cultural connect along with creating affinity towards moral values like honesty, punctuality, kindness etc. Commenting on the new product launch for summer 2021, R. Jeswant, CEO, Funskool India said, "Perhaps more than any other season, parents are looking to engage and entertain their children during the summer while they're out of school. Our goal is to inspire, engage and entertain every child by making them find that perfect new toy as easy and convenient as possible, whether they're looking for a STEM toy that keeps them learning or playing a board game with family or friends or even with just a DIY creative toy for those extra hot days."

Go ahead and pick up a Funskool toy, game, or puzzle to keep your child engaged, entertained and educate them throughout the summer vacation! Funskool is India's leading toy manufacturing company promoted by the MRF Group. Funskool started its commercial operations in the year 1987 and has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Goa and Ranipet. Funskool has been pioneering the concept of quality and safe toys in India and raised the standards of toys in the Indian Market. The company's mission is to influence the parents to spend on toys that enable every Indian child to grow with quality toys that contributes to their mental development. With the largest range of toys offered by any Indian company, Funskool, has an assortment to meet the needs of every parent and child.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for 'malign' actions

The United States on Thursday imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia to punish it for alleged interference in U.S. elections, cyber-hacking, bullying Ukraine and other malign acts. The measures blacklisted Russian companies, expelled ...

Karnataka Minister warns private hospitals of strict action if they do not reserve beds for COVID patients

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday warned of strict action against private hospitals if they do not follow its instructions on reserving 50 per cent of the beds for Covid patients.Government hospitals in Bengaluru are instruct...

NITI Aayog to finalise names of 2 public sector banks for privatisation soon

Government think-tank NITI Aayog, in consultation with the Finance Ministry, has started deliberations to finalise the names of two public sector banks that will be privatised in the current fiscal as part of the disinvestment process.NITI ...

HC seeks AAP govt's reply on contempt plea for not complying with order on online path labs

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought response of the AAP government on a plea seeking contempt action against the authorities for not adhering to the earlier direction to take action against online health service aggregators which are opera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021