Trade bodies seek stricter regulations for foreign e-comm platforms

Various trade bodies and groups representing small retailers on Thursday urged the government to bring in stricter regulations for foreign e-commerce companies and that alleged malpractices of such platforms be probed.

Indian Sellers Collective, which includes organisations like AIOVA (All India Online Vendors Association), All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA), and PRAHAR (Public Response Against Helplessness and Action for Redressal) organised 'Asmbhav' Summit on Thursday to flag its concerns.

AICPD (All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation), FAIDA (Federation of All India Distributors Associations), and FMCG Distributors and Traders Association, Delhi are also part of the Indian Sellers Collective.

Representatives from these industry associations, legal experts and small retailers participating in the event were of the view that foreign e-commerce companies are misleading the government by showing a large number of sellers on their platforms.

They argued that in reality, only five to six sellers account for 95 per cent revenue from their platforms.

They also alleged that foreign e-commerce retailers misuse the data and sales trends related information of small sellers to gain insights into consumer behaviour and then use either their preferred entities for sales leads or launch private labels to serve these identified customers.

The event coincided with Amazon's 'Smbhav' event for small and medium businesses in India that the global e-commerce giant is holding from April 15-18.

The participants said regulatory control was needed to prevent foreign e-tailers from strangulating domestic retailers and from bypassing the existing laws with impunity.

They also called for investigation by government agencies to look into the practices followed by foreign e-commerce retailers, and that exclusive pricing deals between mobile phone brands and these platforms be declared illegal.

According to AIMRA President Arvinder Khurana, large e-commerce portals are flouting FDI rules and tying up directly with brands and offering deep discounts that offline retailers can't match.

''As a result, over 40,000 mobile shops have shut down in the last two years. Portals now have 55 percent market share in mobiles whereas mobile shops have seen 60 per cent loss in business,” he added. Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart did not respond to emails seeking comments on these allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)