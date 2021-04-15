Left Menu

Trade bodies seek stricter regulations for foreign e-comm platforms

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:49 IST
Trade bodies seek stricter regulations for foreign e-comm platforms

Various trade bodies and groups representing small retailers on Thursday urged the government to bring in stricter regulations for foreign e-commerce companies and that alleged malpractices of such platforms be probed.

Indian Sellers Collective, which includes organisations like AIOVA (All India Online Vendors Association), All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA), and PRAHAR (Public Response Against Helplessness and Action for Redressal) organised 'Asmbhav' Summit on Thursday to flag its concerns.

AICPD (All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation), FAIDA (Federation of All India Distributors Associations), and FMCG Distributors and Traders Association, Delhi are also part of the Indian Sellers Collective.

Representatives from these industry associations, legal experts and small retailers participating in the event were of the view that foreign e-commerce companies are misleading the government by showing a large number of sellers on their platforms.

They argued that in reality, only five to six sellers account for 95 per cent revenue from their platforms.

They also alleged that foreign e-commerce retailers misuse the data and sales trends related information of small sellers to gain insights into consumer behaviour and then use either their preferred entities for sales leads or launch private labels to serve these identified customers.

The event coincided with Amazon's 'Smbhav' event for small and medium businesses in India that the global e-commerce giant is holding from April 15-18.

The participants said regulatory control was needed to prevent foreign e-tailers from strangulating domestic retailers and from bypassing the existing laws with impunity.

They also called for investigation by government agencies to look into the practices followed by foreign e-commerce retailers, and that exclusive pricing deals between mobile phone brands and these platforms be declared illegal.

According to AIMRA President Arvinder Khurana, large e-commerce portals are flouting FDI rules and tying up directly with brands and offering deep discounts that offline retailers can't match.

''As a result, over 40,000 mobile shops have shut down in the last two years. Portals now have 55 percent market share in mobiles whereas mobile shops have seen 60 per cent loss in business,” he added. Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart did not respond to emails seeking comments on these allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez officially end their engagement

American singer and songwriter Jennifer Lopez and New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez have now officially confirmed their split, weeks after attempting to work through past issues. According to People magazine, on Thursday morning...

Billie Jean King Cup: Ankita Raina to play first game against Jelena Ostapenko

The draw for the playoffs tie between India and Latvia of the Billie Jean King BJK Cup took place at the National Tennis Centre Lielupe, Jurmala, Latvia on Thursday. As per the draw, on Day 1, it will be the 2017 French Open Champion and cu...

Ayodhya administration may ban religious gathering in temple town: DM

The authorities here are bracing themselves for the arrival of a large number of seers on Ram Navami after participating in the Haridwar Kumbh, and an official said a ban on religious gatherings cannot be ruled out to prevent a Covid-19 spi...

E-commerce pioneer Wenzel launches global instant retail venture: Jokr

German entrepreneur Ralf Wenzel, formerly of Delivery Hero and Softbank , launched on Thursday a global instant retail platform, entering a field that is attracting huge investment and experiencing explosive growth. The startup, called Jokr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021